Field hockey all-star games set for Hanover, Souhegan Staff Report Jun 21, 2023 Jun 21, 2023 Updated 28 min ago

A pair of all-star field hockey games are set for the end of this week.The 39th Annual Vermont vs. New Hampshire Twin State Field Hockey Game is scheduled for Friday at 6 p.m. at Hanover High.On Saturday, the Third Annual East vs. West Charity Senior Game will be held at 11 a.m. at Souhegan High. All proceeds go to the Friends Fighting Cancer program of the Dartmouth Cancer Center.New Hampshire Twin State teamElianna Enners, Bedford; Abby Weidner, Bedford; Alex Larabee, Bow; Zoe Demers, Central/West; Peyton King, Exeter; Addison MacNeil, Exeter; Ainsley Grant, Exeter; Megan Goodwin, Keene; Tessa Capppozzoli, Kennett; Sarah Paraskos, Kingswood; Mikayla Thornton, Lebanon; Meghan Daileanes, Londonderry; Lexis Voutour, Mascenic; Aili Carney, Pinkerton; Mia Edwards, Portsmouth; Darla Mahoney, Portsmouth; Charlotte Marston, Portsmouth; Annie Raduazzo, Souhegan; Chloe Luongo, Souhegan; Ella Barrett, Souhegan; Aubrey Fischer, John Stark; Abby Wilber, Winnacunnet.Coaches: Kelli Braley, Souhegan; Patt Deschaine, Stevens.East vs. West Charity Senior GameTeam East: Kathryn Martin, Londonderry; Maxine Morse, Bedford; Katy Paveglio, Bishop Guertin; Emily Bisson, Central/West; Maddie Berthiaume, Nashua South; Brooke Slaton, Pelham; Kira Geddes, Derryfield; Lindsay Ducharme, Exeter; Isabelle Toupin, Pinkerton; Tali Burke, Portsmouth; Sophia Quinlan, Salem; Clio Grondahl, Oyster River; Emma Beaujouan, Concord; Olivia Dwyer, Sanborn.Coaches: Sarah Michaud, Dover; Nichole Tredway, Londonderry.Team West: Reilly Loughman, Hanover; Keira Houdegbe, Lebanon; Carmen Zani, Mascoma Valley; Megan Dow, Mascoma Valley; Madison Hershey, Plymouth; Abigayle McCusker, White Mountains; Richelle Girard, Stevens; Laramie Wilson, ConVal; Lydia Cleveland, ConVal; Reagan Fischer, John Stark; Gabriella Forrence, Milford; Annika Madeja, Souhegan; Amanda Parrotto, Merrimack Valley; Erin McCormick, Berlin.Coaches: Kelly Shirk, ConVal; Danielle Pushee, Mascoma Valley.