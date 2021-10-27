EXETER -- There was nobody that the Exeter High School field hockey team wanted to face with a trip on the line to the Division I championship game than its rival Winnacunnet.
The top-seeded Blue Hawks not only got their chance, they left no doubt from the start. Exeter scored two goals in the opening six minutes of the game and cruised its way to a convincing 5-0 win over No. 4 Winnacunnet in Wednesday's late semifinal at William Ball Stadium.
Katelyn Varney and Mackenzie Babine scored two goals each to pace the Blue Hawks.
"I'm not going to lie, I was pretty nervous heading into this game. They're our rivals, a really good team and they have a lot of skill," Varney said. "I think tonight we played as a team, we really wanted this and it showed on the field today."
Exeter (17-1) moves onto its first Division I championship game since it won the title in 2013 when it faces two-time defending champion Windham (15-2-1) at Bedford High School at 11 a.m. The third-seeded Jaguars advanced with a 4-3 win over No. 2 Bedford (16-2) in earlier action.
"It's amazing; they so deserve this," Exeter coach Deb Grott said. "From the beginning of the season when we started watching them come together, not only as individuals and field hockey players, but young ladies too. They're a team and teams win championships and that's what they're doing."
Varney and Babine each scored to give Exeter the immediate two-goal cushion. Isabelle Steiner added a goal early in the second quarter to send the Blue Hawks into halftime with a 3-0 lead.
"Definitely getting that first goal was big for us, because when we played them during the season (a 3-1 Exeter win) they were leading early into the second half," Varney said. "Getting the first goal in and keep it going was great for us."
Winnacunnet (13-5) has become a model program in the state since Heidi Hand took over as coach in 2010, winning six championships in eight title game appearances. Hand said her team simply had no answers.
"They're on the ball, they're quick, they came ready to play and they're fast," Hand said. "Our team is so young, so to just make to the final four, I'm so proud of them."
Now that last obstacle in front of Exeter is the two-time defending champion that handed Exeter its only loss of the season. Windham bear Exeter, 1-0, earlier this month.