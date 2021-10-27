EXETER — Two-time defending Division I champion Windham came out at the beginning of Wednesday night’s semifinal game with Bedford looking like a team that wasn’t ready to relinquish its crown, but the Bulldogs didn’t go away.
No. 3 Windham jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first half before No. 2 Bedford completed a comeback to tie the game in the third quarter, but sophomore Sophia Ponzini picked the right time to complete her hat trick.
Ponzini scored with 10 minutes left in regulation and the Jaguars held on the rest of the way for a 4-3 victory at William Ball Stadium.
“We needed to stay calm because when we get nervous we tend to throw away the ball, so I think we did a great job of staying calm when it was 3-3, Ponzini said. “Then we scored. I got the ball, the goalie almost saved it, but I was so excited when it went in.”
Ponzini scored the winning goal as a freshman in Windham’s 4-3 win over Dover in last year’s championship game. The Jaguars now aim for three straight titles in Sunday’s 11 a.m. championship game at Bedford High School.
Windham (15-2-1) will play No. 1 Exeter (17-1), which beat No. 4 Winnacunnet 5-0 in Wednesday night's late semifinal.
“Most of the goals were scored on corners and both offenses did a great job of executing on them. Props to Bedford, they did well, but I’m glad we’re the ones who scored four,” Windham coach Katie Blair said. “Ponzini is an animal; she’s insane. I can’t say enough about her and she’s only a sophomore.”
Amy Lanouette found Ponzini for a goal with 8:07 left in the first quarter. Ella Reeners scored with to time left in the quarter to give Windham a 2-0 lead.
Ponzini scored midway through the second before a pair of goals by Bedford’s Sydney Grogan sliced the deficit to 3-2 at halftime. The Bulldogs (16-2) evened the game on Isabelle McStowe’s goal with 11:32 left in the third quarter.
“We knew it was not done,” Blair said. “These games are crazy. Until the clock hits zero, these games are not done. You’ve got to keep on going and scoring goals.”
The teams went scoreless until Ponzini’s game winner, but Bedford had a great opportunity when it was awarded a penalty stroke with 5:03 left in regulation. Windham freshman goalie Annie Mitchell turned away Maxine Morse’s shot to preserve the lead.
“I love Annie; she’s so good at strokes,” Ponzini said. “I was very confident. She’s a great goalie.”
Bedford had chances at the end of the game, but couldn’t capitalize.
“I just told the girls that they can’t walk off this field feeling badly about the way they played,” Bedford coach Anneke McStowe said. “Windham is an excellent team. They played their best. We played our best and we just came up short.”