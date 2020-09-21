NASHUA — It was both the season opener and senior night. So goes the sporting life in the era of COVID-19.
It was a day to celebrate the seniors on the Nashua South field hockey team after a delayed start to the season. Parents got flowers from their daughters and pictures taken on the turf at Stellos Stadium.
With no guarantees that a state tournament will come as sports in the Granite State move on a weekly basis for the foreseeable future, the classic North-South rivalry took center stage.
“We have never had a senior day in September,” said South coach Ciki McIntire, whose team prevailed 5-0. “It was a little chaotic planning it, but we were able to pull it off and I’m glad we were.”
Even amid the uncertainty, it was all Panthers to start the season as they rolled past the rival Titans. South outshot North 14-0 and drew 10 penalty corners compared to just one by the Titans.
The game was ruled by South junior Kaitlyn West, who scored all of South’s goals and was nearly untouchable with the ball on her stick. A junior, West played like a veteran leader that any team would love to have.
Audra Robinson had a pair of assists for the Panthers.
“She has been such a workhorse this summer,” McIntire said of West. “She’s really put in a ton of work and it paid off. She’s worked hard this summer and been a leader. I’m really proud of her. I think this year, as a junior, she’s realized she can step into that leadership (role) and is playing with confidence on the field.”
A win to start the season is great by any metric. The question now will be how do the Panthers continue to develop. Tomorrow’s game against the Titans is scheduled, after that who knows?
McIntire is coaching her squad the best that she can despite the circumstances. “Each day we’re talking about how thankful we are to be out here, and we take nothing for granted. If today’s our last game we want it to mean something,” McIntire said. “If tomorrow’s our last practice we want to give it all we’ve got, and this team’s done an amazing job of bringing it every single day.”