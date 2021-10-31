BEDFORD — For each other. For Exeter. For Izzy.
Those were the motivations for the Exeter High School field hockey team in its 2-1 comeback victory over Windham in the NHIAA Division I championship game on Sunday at Bulldog Stadium.
Exeter junior varsity goalie Isabelle Rice died at age 15 in April from injuries sustained in a car accident.
“We never forget her,” said Exeter coach Deb Grott, who had Rice’s name and No. 77 printed on the left arm of her team shirt. “She’s always here with us. She always will be, too.”
Junior midfielder Addison MacNeil scored twice inside the final six minutes to lift the Blue Hawks (18-1) to their second state championship in their first final since capturing their first crown in 2013.
Third-seeded Windham (15-3-1), which defeated top-seeded Exeter, 1-0, in the regular season, has reached each of the past four Division I finals and entered this year as the two-time defending champion. The Jaguars also won the Division II title in 2016 and 2017.
MacNeil knotted the score at 1-1 with 5:58 remaining, when she scored on a low shot from the top of the circle. She notched the game-winning goal following a penalty corner on a flick shot that deflected off Windham freshman goalie Annie Mitchell’s stick and into the cage with 1:50 left.
Exeter drew 16 penalty corners, tested Mitchell with 10 shots on goal and had three shots hit either the post or crossbar. Mitchell, who did not play goalie until this fall, made three consecutive saves about nine minutes into the first quarter.
“We just felt like it was right there,” MacNeil said of Exeter’s scoring chances. “Finally, we got it to click.”
The Blue Hawks tested Windham’s defense with sustained pressure, holding a 5-1 shots-on-goal and 9-1 penalty-corner advantage in the first half but it was a scoreless deadlock at halftime.
The Jaguars opened the second half invigorated, generating dangerous offensive possessions that led to the game’s opening goal.
Windham senior midfielder and captain Amy Lanouette, who will play at the University of Pennsylvania next year, scored a penalty-stroke goal with 7:17 left in the third quarter to give her team a 1-0 lead.
“Started great,” Windham coach Katie Blair said of how her team opened the second half. “We came out, we made adjustments, (the players) had a lot of fire behind them. I was happy with the way we started the half.”
Unlike their regular-season meeting with Windham, the Blue Hawks did not get down after falling behind, MacNeil said. “The last time we played them, our energy was down but this time we were able to keep up our energy and bring it back to (become) state champions,” she said.
The Jaguars’ penalty-corner unit of Lanouette, Mitchell, Kenzie Seuch and sisters Sophia and Cecilia Ponzini prevented Exeter from creating many promising scoring chances off the set piece before MacNeil broke through with the game-winning tally.
Exeter senior goalie and captain Clara Gorman made two saves and held Windham scoreless on its two penalty-corner opportunities. Gorman did not play goalie before high school and learned from junior goalie Peyton King during their time playing together, Grott said.
“I couldn’t be more proud of these girls, who are amazing field hockey players both on and off the field,” Grott said.