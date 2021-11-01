BEDFORD -- Samantha Ruel scored twice in the third quarter to help the Portsmouth High School field hockey team break open a close game on the way to a 6-0 win Sunday over Goffstown in the Division II championship.
Charlotte Marston also scored twice in the fourth quarter and Mia Edwards and Alexis Dumont added a goal apiece as the second-seeded Clippers (18-1) tied a state record for most goals scored in a championship game.
"We’ve never been here before," said Portsmouth coach Sara Carpenter. "I think once the whistle blew to start, they settled down a little bit. I don’t think they played as strong as they would have liked in the first quarter. Everything is a work in progress, and obviously, the work got better as the game went on."
Dumont put Portsmouth up 1-0 just 5:35 into the game but the Clippers and Grizzlies went back and forth for most of the first half. Goffstown had the best chance in the second quarter, but a shot went off the side of the cage.
Ruel scored on a corner with 12:54 let in the third and then scored on another corner just over six minutes later. Edwards made it 4-0 with 1:28 to go in the frame.
The title is the first for Portsmouth since 1982 and just the second ever for the program. Goffstown was in the final for the first time since 2005.
"I’m proud of them," said Goffstown coach Jess Brown. "I think this was a phenomenal place to get to in our season. They kept fighting, and obviously it’s not the outcome we wanted, but congratulations to Portsmouth. I’m proud of my group."