EXETER — Heidi Hand has coached in many big games in guiding the Winnacunnet High School field Hockey program to five Division I championships over the past decade.
There wasn’t a pressure-filled tournament game to get ready for on Monday afternoon, but it was still one of the most rewarding moments.
After COVID-19 pushed back the New Hampshire high school fall season, Winnacunnet and rival Exeter finally got the chance to start. Visiting Winnacunnet ultimately won 2-0, but it was clear to Hand and Exeter coach Deb Grott that just getting to play was enough.
“It’s so nice just to be back out here again, especially because we were so unsure, especially for my seniors,” Hand said. “They’ve been working so hard to get back on the field, and it’s been nice for them to get back to somewhat normalcy. It’s been quick to get them prepared, but I thought they did very well.”
Both teams had 10 days to practice to get ready for each other. Their “Rivalry Week” continues when the teams reunite in Hampton on Wednesday.
Grott said that she had 78 players try out for her team 10 days ago. Originally, Exeter was going to have only two teams. But the reality was that Exeter needed three teams because the school wanted to make sure every girl who tried out had a chance to play. That meant a varsity of 26 players, and Grott made sure every one of them had a chance to play on Tuesday.
“Never did we think we’d make it this far,” Grott said. “Every day they’ve come out here, worn their masks, worked hard and have never complained. So I wanted to make sure everyone here got in. We celebrated our seniors, and now we can hopefully move on.”
Tuesday also marked the first time the teams played under the new rules this year of four quarters opposed to the normal two halves.
Carolyn Thompson scored the game’s first goal with 13:24 left in the second quarter, while Abby Wilbur scored to give the Warriors a 2-0 lead heading into halftime. Sam Crochetiere had both assists.
“I was telling them that they have to play every game like it’s their last, because you don’t know if it could get interrupted,” Hand said. “That’s the biggest thing this year. You can’t take anything lightly, because you just don’t know.”