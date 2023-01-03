Tarek Rothe knows how difficult it can be to focus on football after tragedy strikes a player.
Rothe was Alvirne High School’s varsity football coach last fall when two of his players were on a bike that collided with a pickup truck. One player was killed and the other was critically injured.
Alvirne originally postponed that week’s game against Nashua North from Friday night until Sunday, but later a decision was made to cancel the game. Alvirne played Londonderry the following week.
“The (Alvirne) administration wanted to send the message that we can move forward, but as a coaching staff and the kids … I did not see a possible way we were going to be able to play that week,” Rothe said. “When we got back to work that (following) week for Londonderry it was still with a heavy heart, but they needed a focus.”
Members of the Buffalo Bills’ and Cincinnati Bengals’ organizations had to deal with something similar Monday night after Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest during the first quarter of Buffalo’s game against the Bengals.
CPR was administered to Hamlin, 24, when he collapsed on the field after he tackled Cincinnati wide receiver Tee Higgins. Hamlin was then taken by ambulance to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Shortly thereafter, Monday night’s game was suspended.
The NFL released the following statement on Tuesday:
”The NFL continues to be in regular contact with the medical team caring for Damar Hamlin, and also the Bills and Bengals organizations and the NFL Players Association. After speaking with both teams and NFLPA leadership, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell informed the clubs today that the Bills-Bengals game will not be resumed this week.
”The NFL has made no decision regarding the possible resumption of the game at a later date. The league has not made any changes to the Week 18 regular season schedule. We will continue to provide additional information as it becomes available.”
“Pretty chilling to watch,” Londonderry High School football coach Jimmy Lauzon said. “The first thing I did when I woke up this morning was check my phone to see if (Hamlin) was OK or if something happened.”
Lauzon, his team and the Londonderry community also had to deal with a player tragedy in 2021, when Jake Naar, a senior captain on the football team, died in an offseason car crash.
Like Rothe, Lauzon agreed with the decision to suspend Monday night’s game.
“Watching the two (NFL) coaches, it would be one thing if you found out (Hamlin) was OK, and maybe you could continue to play, but there’s no way you can play without knowing,” he said. “You’re thinking the worst and football’s a sport you have to play — and even coach — being all-in, and you can’t be all-in in a situation like that. You can’t give full effort or make good decisions in that moment, so there’s no point in playing.
“We wouldn’t have been able to play if the incident with Jake happened in-season,” Lauzon continued. “I understand it’s a good thing to get your mind occupied and eventually get back into life, but you just don’t want to. I don’t think it should be rushed. We were fortunate that we didn’t have to make any decisions like that.
“I can control my emotions pretty well, but I still can’t talk about Jake without getting choked up, so I can’t even imagine playing a game even within a week or two, or I don’t know how long. Mentally we just weren’t the same.”
A high school football official died after suffering a heart attack during a junior varsity football game at Nashua’s Holman Stadium in the early 1980s, and Nashua South’s Derek Dowling continued to play after his grandfather had a heart attack in the stands after the first offensive play in a game at Pinkerton Academy in 2018.
Hamlin’s family released a statement Tuesday to express “sincere gratitude” for the outpouring of support that followed Monday night’s incident, and thanked those who have donated to Hamlin’s charity toy drive fund.
“I know these are men and they’re professionals, but this is someone’s life at stake here,” Rothe said. “If you don’t know if your friend or teammate is going to have another breath I don’t know how you go forward.”