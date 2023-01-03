Lauzon

Londonderry High head coach Jimmy Lauzon, center, chats with coaches during the annual Joe Yukica NH Chapter National Football Foundation’s annual Coach Jeff Francoeur Huddle Dinner in December.

 THOMAS ROY/UNION LEADER

Tarek Rothe knows how difficult it can be to focus on football after tragedy strikes a player.

Rothe was Alvirne High School’s varsity football coach last fall when two of his players were on a bike that collided with a pickup truck. One player was killed and the other was critically injured.