LONDONDERRY — Jake Naar would have been proud.
On an emotion-filled night that began with a tribute to Naar, their former captain who died in a car crash in March, the Londonderry Lancers dominated all phases of the game and blanked Nashua South 43-0 in a Division I football contest Friday.
Londonderry senior quarterback Aidan Washington, in his first season as a starter, rushed for one touchdown and passed to Andrew Kullman for two more. The Lancers’ offensive depth ruled the night: 12 players had at least one carry or reception.
Meanwhile, the Londonderry defense limited Nashua South to 92 yards. The Lancers allowed the Purple Panthers to cross midfield only once and that possession — and the first half — ended back on the South side of the 50.
Londonderry, ranked No. 5 in the latest Union Leader Power Poll, improved to 2-0. South, which received 63 rushing yards (on 13 carries) from top running back Josh Compoh, dropped to 0-2.
Outside forces played against South from the get-go. First, there was the pregame remembrance of Naar, a team leader last season and a respected member of the community. Second, there was the crowd itself — massive, loud and clad in white — that was primed to cheer after a pandemic 2020 season when only family members were allowed to attend games.
“I was actually scared to kick it off because, I said to one of the coaches, I don’t want them (the Purple Panthers) to return it and lose this energy,” said Londonderry eighth-year coach Jimmy Lauzon. “The energy was electric. This was one of the best nights I’ve ever had here.
“But, at the end of the day, there are so many things bigger than football,” continued Lauzon, referencing Friday’s crash that killed two, including a Bow High football player. “We found that out again today. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Bow football. We’ve been there. We know what they’re about to go through.”
The Lancers, after forcing a three-and-out and taking advantage of a short field, struck first on Dylan Wrisley’s 33-yard field goal. The Panthers weren’t so lucky on their next three-and-out, which led to a 5-yard TD run by Washington and a 10-0 Lancers lead late in the first quarter.
“We thought we’d have to weather the storm,” said South coach Scott Knight. “But I didn’t think our mental approach was sharp when we got here. And it snowballed from there.”
Indeed, two straight South possessions that ended with turnovers kept the visitors at bay. The second, Grady Daron’s interception of South QB Michael Rutstein (4-for-9 passing, 19 yards), was immediately followed by Washington’s first TD strike to Kullman, a 57-yard catch-and-run in the right flat.
The advantage grew to 23-0 by halftime when Londonderry’s second group of skill players, led by junior QB Drew Heenan, went 64 yards in five plays. Jaydon Navarro made the catch of the game, reaching to snag a pass over the middle that was slightly behind him, for 23 yards. Matthew Perron then bulled into the end zone from the 5, and the rout was on.
By design, Lauzon is using a multitude of skill-position players this season.
“That’s the plan,” he said. “We executed that well last week. We have deserving older guys. It’s their turn. We also have very some talented younger guys that we want to develop and get better.”
Speedster Nathan Rosario kept the momentum on Londonderry’s side by returning the second-half kickoff 40 yards to the South 39. Seven plays later, Trevor Weinmann ran 15 yards — and over the right pylon — to make it 30-0.
Washington’s second TD pass to Kullman followed — a pretty, 54-yard bomb. Washington finished 3-of-4 for 127 yards. Rosario burst 39 yards for the final touchdown, in the fourth quarter, leaving Londonderry at 358 yards of total offense for the night.