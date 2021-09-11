MANCHESTER — Will Hindle was a relative unknown when the 2021 NHIAA football season began, but he’s quickly making a name for himself.
Hindle, who moved from wide receiver to quarterback this season, ran for four touchdowns and tossed an 11-yard TD pass to Caleb Comstock as the Portsmouth/Oyster River football team improved its Division I record to 2-0 by beating Manchester Memorial 47-28 Friday night. Hindle’s other TDs came on runs of 1, 28, 15 and 33 yards.
Hindle’s final statistics: 148 yards rushing on 10 carries, and 12 completions in 15 attempts for 153 yards.
“He’s athletic, but he’s also a competitor — he’s got drive,” Portsmouth/Oyster River coach Brian Pafford said.
Hindle, a senior, ran for 120 yards and scored four touchdowns in the first half of Portsmouth/Oyster River’s 42-6 victory over Manchester Central last weekend. He’s at his fourth high school in as many years, after attending Cardigan Mountain School in Canaan as a freshman, Loomis-Chaffee School in Windsor, Conn., as a sophomore and Berwick (Maine) Academy last year. He was allowed to play football for Portsmouth/Oyster River last season because he lives in Rye and Berwick does not have a football team.
Hindle also played for the Portsmouth Post 6 baseball team that won the American Legion state championship during the summer.
“I like leading teams in whatever sport it is,” Hindle said. “When the (quarterback) spot opened up I thought I could fill it. It hasn’t come easy, but my coaches have been great and my teammates have been supportive.”
Portsmouth also received two touchdown runs from Max Lalime (1 and 34 yards).
Quarterback Braden Hafeman threw two TD passes and also scored on a 4-yard run for the Crusaders. His TD passes were caught by Sawyer Bergeron (9 yards) and Connor McFarland (12 yards). Bergeron had six receptions for 72 yards in the loss, which dropped Memorial’s record to 0-2.
“He’s our most consistent player,” Memorial coach Rob Sturgis said when asked about Bergeron. “You know what you’re getting from him every day. He works hard.”
Running back Erik Seymore scored Memorial’s other touchdown on a 4-yard run.
Bergeron’s TD catch plus Hafeman’s pass to Seymore for the two-point conversion made it a 20-14 game with 6:57 left in the third quarter, but Hindle’s 15-yard TD run came on the ensuing possession. Hindle’s final TD helped the ClipperCats take a 40-14 lead with 9:31 to play.
“He’s fast and when he gets to the edge it’s pretty much a touchdown,” said Memorial coach Rob Sturgis. “You have to game plan all week on how to contain him, and if you mess up once he makes you pay.”