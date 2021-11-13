In Lebanon, third-seeded Milford received touchdowns from Logan Barnhill (50-yard run), Chris Cotsifas (1-yard run) and Kaleb Francouer (interception return) to beat the second-seeded Raiders 24-14 in a Division II football semifinal on Saturday.
The Spartans also received a 32-yard field goal from Colin Gregg and advanced to Saturday’s Division II championship game. Milford led 3-0 after one quarter, 17-14 at halftime and 24-14 entering the fourth. Milford hasn’t won a championship since 2003, when it beat Monadnock 27-16 for the Division IV title.
Timberlane 34, St. Thomas 7: In Plaistow, top-seeded Timberlane (11-0) overcame an early 7-0 deficit and advanced to the Division II championship game. Running back Dom Pallaria scored three TDs for the Owls, who led 24-7 entering the third. Liam Sullivan’s 23-yard touchdown run opened the scoring for fourth-seeded St. Thomas (8-3).
Division IV final
Somersworth 40, Fall Mountain 13: In Laconia, running back Calvin Lambert scored five touchdowns to help second-seeded Somersworth win its first state championship since 1997. The Hilltoppers led 12-7 at halftime, and then outscored the Wildcats 22-0 in the third quarter. Somersworth had two defensive touchdowns. Fourth-seeded Fall Mountain received a 60-yard TD catch from Brady Elliott and a TD run from Josh Devore.