MANCHESTER — After playing together sparingly last fall, brothers James and Paul Thibault are relishing sharing the backfield this season and the Trinity High School football team is enjoying the result.
James, a senior captain, and Paul, a sophomore, combined for four touchdowns and 169 rushing yards on 15 carries to lead the Pioneers to a 47-8 NHIAA Division III home-opener victory over Inter-Lakes/Moultonborough on Friday night.
James, who also scored in Trinity’s Week 1 triumph over ConVal of Peterborough, ran in an 11-yard touchdown in the second quarter to help build a 20-0 Pioneers lead on his way to 80 rushing yards.
Paul ran in scores from 8 and 7 yards out and a 2-point conversion. He also caught a 10-yard TD pass from Trinity sophomore quarterback Jack Service in the second quarter to make it 12-0 Pioneers.
The Thibaults saw most of their ground success while running out of the Pioneers’ T formation.
James and Paul’s older brother, John, was a standout running back for Trinity and the 2019 Division III Player of the Year as a senior when the Pioneers won the D-III title.
“I always loved playing with John but now being the older brother, it’s nice,” James said after Friday’s win over the Lakers. “I can lead (Paul), teach him things.”
Trinity coach Rob Cathcart said James is a hard-nosed, rugged runner while Paul is more graceful and utilizes his vision and acceleration. James said he and Paul like to put their shoulders down, run up the middle and use their speed to gain as many yards as possible.
“I would say we both just like getting the ball — hopefully for touchdowns,” Paul said. “We really just care about the team, care about the win.”
Trinity (2-0) also received third-quarter rushing TDs from Service (1 yard) and classmate Mark Nyoma (45 yards).
James Thibault and Jordan Joyal each recovered a Lakers fumble, Devohn Ellis returned an interception 30 yards for a third-quarter touchdown and Sam Baker logged a sack for the Pioneers.
Trinity’s defense recovered three fumbles overall and held Inter-Lakes/Moultonborough to fewer than 150 yards of total offense.
“Did a real good job on defense — they played really well,” Cathcart said of his players. “They stopped the running game, which we wanted to do, and then I was pleasantly surprised by how well we defended the pass.”
The Lakers (1-1) scored their lone touchdown with 9:25 remaining, when sophomore backup quarterback Brayden Arruda hit classmate Cameron Bernier for a 6-yard pass against Trinity’s reserves. Inter-Lakes/Moultonborugh then ran in the 2-point conversion.
“We’re feeling good,” Paul Thibault said. “We’re ready for the next week, ready for the rest of the season and (we’re) going to keep working hard.”