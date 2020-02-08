For the first time in 20 years, the Nashua Athletics Hall of Fame will induct 11 new members on Saturday, May 9 at the Courtyard Marriott on Southwood Drive.
This year’s inductees are Kendall Reyes, Laura Gerraughty, Trevor Knight, Farley Gates, Al Savage, the late Bob DeMello, the late Mark Russell, Kole Ayi, Amy Ruston, John Schroeder and Brad Zapenas.
Reyes, who graduated from North in 2007, went on to play football at both the University of Connecticut and in the NFL with the San Diego Chargers, Washington Redskins and Kansas City Chiefs. Reyes, who is now an assistant coach at the University of New Hampshire, logged 96 tackles and seven sacks at UConn and 146 tackles and 14.5 sacks over his five-year NFL career.
Gerraughty, a 2001 Nashua High graduate, competed in the shot put during the indoor and outdoor track seasons in high school, winning nine state championships and two national championships. She went on to win a national championship at the University of North Carolina and competed for the United States in the 2004 Olympics.
Knight, who graduated from South in 2014, played quarterback for the Purple Panthers and then UNH. He currently plays for the Marseille Blue Stars of the French Federation of American Football’s Elite division. Knight was the 2013-14 Gatorade New Hampshire Player of the Year at South. At UNH, he passed for 6,345 yards and 48 touchdowns and ran for 694 yards and 10 TDs before graduating in 2018.
Gates, a 1981 Nashua High graduate, was a member of the school’s 1980 Class L championship boys’ basketball team and went on to play at the University of San Francisco. He currently serves as the director and a supporter of the annual Chick-Fil-A holiday basketball tournament.
Savage helped found the New Hampshire decathlon in 1957, founded the New Hampshire girls’ heptathlon in 1977 and the Elks Crusaders football team in 1969.
DeMello coached the Nashua High football team from 1975-85 and the Bishop Guertin football team from 1999-2001. He also coached the Nashua High winter and spring track teams from 1983-1997, winning 10 state championships over the two seasons. DeMello died at age 54 in 2002.
Russell, a 1966 Nashua High graduate, played football, baseball, basketball and ran winter track in high school and later played football and ran track at the University of Massachusetts.
Ayi, a 1997 Nashua High graduate, played football and ran both indoor and outdoor track in high school before playing football at UMass and two years in the NFL with the New England Patriots and St. Louis Rams. Ayi, a UMass Athletics Hall of Famer, made 16 tackles over his two NFL seasons as a linebacker and was a member of the Patriots’ 2001 Super Bowl team.
Ruston, a 1999 Nashua High graduate, ran both indoor and outdoor track and cross-country in high school and then at Lehman University.
Schroeder, a 2006 Nashua North graduate, ran cross-country and both indoor and outdoor track in high school.
Zapenas, a 2008 Nashua North graduate, played football, basketball and baseball for the Titans and continued his baseball career at Boston College and later in the Chicago Cubs’ farm system.