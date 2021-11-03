EXETER — Grace Crowder and Abigail Forrester have formed a pretty formidable bond in the heart of the Bedford High School girls soccer team.
And that relationship was on display at the perfect time during Wednesday night’s Division I semifinal game against Portsmouth.
With the game scoreless, Forrester’s pass ahead from midfield was cashed in by Crowder from 30 yards out with 17:45 left in regulation. Bedford’s stout defense finished the job the rest of the way to seal a 1-0 victory for No. 3 Bedford over No. 2 Portsmouth at Exeter High School’s William Ball Stadium.
“The beginning of the game was really slow, me and (Forrester) really couldn’t find each other,” Crowder said. “But in the second half we were able to find each other at the end of the game and we were able to get it in.”
The win sent Bedford (16-1-2) to its fifth Division I championship game in eight years. The Bulldogs return to Exeter on Sunday (5:30) to play top-seeded Bishop Guertin, which defeated No. 5 Pinkerton Academy in Wednesday's late semifinal.
The Bulldogs won the championship in 2013 and lost in 2014, 2016 and 2017 finals.
“We just tried to play smart. In the first half we gave up the ball a lot,” but we reined that in in the second half,” Bedford coach Michelle Winning said.
“They packed a ton of defenders and we just tried to collapse a few more inside and see if we could break through.
“With a little bit of pressure, we were able to get a girl through and that was it.”
Neither team had many good chances, as Portsmouth (16-2-1) was held to one shot on goal by a Bedford defense that was anchored by Nieve Humphrey.
“It wasn’t an easy task; we didn’t have many shots on goal,” Winning said. “We’ve been playing good defensively all year, we’ve got four strong defenders and it’s tough to get it past them.”
Portsmouth goalie Sofia Ranalli made five saves. Crowder scored the game’s only goal to the top right corner of the net.
“We’ve been working well together all season and we kind of know where each other is going to go,” Forrester said. “She had a little spin of the defender with her back towards (the goal). Her first touch is amazing and she finished it hard.”
“it was a beautiful goal; there aren’t many keepers who are going to make that save,” Winning said. “Her back was almost to the goal and she didn’t even think about it; she just hit it.”
First-year Portsmouth coach Mickey Smith led the Clippers to one of the best seasons in the program’s history, and certainly the best since it rejoined Division I in 2018.
The Clippers beat Bedford, 3-2 in double overtime during the regular season and were coming off a 3-2 win over two-time defending champion Exeter in Sunday’s quarterfinals.
“We knew it wasn’t going to be easy to score,” Smith said. “We just couldn’t get that strong opportunity. They really only had one and that girl buried it.”