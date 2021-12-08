Four New Hampshire high school soccer players were among the 159 nationwide who received United Soccer Coaches All-America Team honors for their efforts this fall.
Manchester Central senior goalkeeper David Hood and Hanover High School senior forward/midfielder Eric Ringer were both named to the United Soccer Coaches Boys All-America Team. Bow High School junior forward Lyndsey LaPerle and Timberlane junior forward Isabella Keogh both made the United Soccer Coaches Girls All-America Team.
Hood, who also plays hockey and baseball at Central, allowed five goals over Central’s 16-2-1 season that ended with a penalty-kick round loss to Hanover in the NHIAA Division I semifinals. The Division I First Team selection recorded 14 clean sheets, three of which came in the postseason, and made 13 saves over 100 minutes of scoreless play in Central’s 1-0 loss to Hanover in the semifinals.
“If you think of a baseball player who is a five-tool player, he is, in goalie speak, the same thing,” 22nd-year Central boys soccer coach Chris LaBerge said. “He distributes the ball great, punting, throwing, decision-making is great. He’s a shot stopper. Some goalies are really good shot stoppers but not technically good but he’s technically gifted. He’s good on crosses.
“Our program is not known for goalkeeping but he is one of the top goalies I’ve seen in all my years of coaching high school soccer. He just does it all and he’s only touching on what he can be.”
Ringer, a Division I First Team selection, served as a captain and also led the Marauders in scoring with eight goals and eight assists.
“I challenge myself to be the hardest working player on the field at all times,” Ringer said early last season. “I set a lot of goals for myself. I set a high standard. I like to be inclusive as a captain but also strict when I need to be.”
Keogh, a Division I First Team selection, scored 37 goals and added 10 assists for Timberlane, which went 14-4 and reached the Division I quarterfinals. Keogh posted 13 multi-goal games, notched a goal and an assist in the Owls’ 3-1 first-round triumph over Windham and scored both their goals in their 6-2 quarterfinal loss to Bedford.
“Bella brought consistency to the field all year long and she certainly is a major reason we have won a lot of games the past couple of years,” Timberlane coach Jeff Baumann said in an email. “Teams were fearful when she had the ball, putting opposing teams on their heels numerous times each game. Her combination of skill and quickness with the ball is off the charts.”
LaPerle, who is the Bow girls program’s first All-American, logged 24 goals and eight assists for the Falcons, who went 18-1 en route to capturing the Division II championship. The Division II First Team selection scored both goals for Bow in its 2-1 semifinal overtime triumph over Hollis/Brookline and the game-winning overtime goal in its 2-1 victory over Pembroke in the D-II final.
“Lyndsey brings a whole lot of energy to our team and puts a lot of pressure on other teams with her speed and desire to score,” Bow coach Jay Vogt said in an email. “She also works as hard on defense as she does in her attack.”