Frank Moreno returned to familiar territory when he was hired as the Bedford High School boys basketball coach in June. He’ll be in familiar territory when Bedford opens its season at Bishop Guertin in Nashua on Thursday as well.
Moreno, a Bedford resident, spent eight years as an assistant at Bedford before taking over as head coach of the varsity program at Bow, where he spent the last three seasons. He knows his way around BG, since he attended the school for two years before moving to Florida.
“The (BG) gym still looks the same,” Moreno said. “I had always been interested if the opportunity ever arose to come back (to Bedford). Living here makes a big difference, but also having so many roots with the program. If there was ever an opportunity to come back I wanted to.”
Moreno, 49, served as the junior varsity head coach at Bedford, where he was an assistant under the four other head coaches in the program’s history: Joe Kegler, Mike Fitzpatrick, John Langlois and Mark Elmendorf.
Bow was his first head coaching job at the varsity level. He was named the New Hampshire Basketball Coaches’ Organization Division II Coach of the Year following the abbreviated 2019-20 season, when Bow went 18-1 and earned the No. 2 seed for the Division II tournament. The Falcons finished 4-14 in 2018-19.
“I looked at Bow as a great opportunity because it is like a small Bedford,” Moreno said. “There are a lot of similarities there. I was definitely interested in getting a varsity head coaching job.
“When I did get the call (regarding the Bedford job) I was so, so excited. Just to be able to come home and coach sort of where I cut my teeth as an assistant. And obviously being close to home is super exciting. As much as I loved Bow — the administration, the kids, everything there was just phenomenal — having the opportunity to coach in your hometown where you coached so long ... I couldn’t pass it up.”
Bedford has seven seniors on this year’s roster, but forward JT DeLacey is the only one with significant varsity experience. Moreno said despite lacking experience, his team is very athletic.
“We’ll be learning on the fly,” he said. “In New Hampshire high school basketball I absolutely believe you can win with defense if you can score in transition. You can hang with anyone, and you can win big games. The offense will always change based on the personnel you have — whether you’re guard oriented, you’re big, you have shooters or guys who like to finish at the rim — but I think you have to have some consistency in your philosophy on defense.
“My goal is really just to compete every single game. I think if I can get them to adapt to a defensive, competitive mentality we’re gonna be in every game. The wins will come after that. We want to compete in every game, get better as the season goes on so come March when we’re in tournament time we’re a team people don’t want to play.
“It’s exciting. I can’t wait to finally get on the court and play a game.”