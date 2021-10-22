SALEM — Salem intercepted five passes and improved its Division I playoff chances by defeating previously unbeaten Londonderry, 35-21, Friday night.

Dover 35, Goffstown 20

Senior quarterback Darian Lopez-Sullivan made his final game at Dunaway Field a memorable one, rushing for 272 yards and four touchdowns, lifting Dover past Goffstown 35-20.

Exeter 41, Ports./Oyster River 7

Mike Detorre scampered for a 55-yard touchdown run and finished with 128 rushing yards to lead Exeter (5-2) to a 41-7 Division I victory over Portsmouth/Oyster River (5-3) on Tom Daubney Field.

Bedford 52, Concord 14

In Bedford, senior quarterback Joe Mikol tossed touchdown passes to Andrew Grudinskas, Owen Christopher and Dom Tagliaferro, ran in a score and made a 23-yard field goal for the Bulldogs (6-2). Zack Doward connected with Divon Duncan and Matt O’Rourke on second-half touchdown passes of 45 and 61 yards for Concord (3-5).

Pelham 40, Monadnock 8

Ethan Demmons and Jake Travis each had a pair of touchdowns as the Pythons improved to 7-0 with another dominant Division III win.

Nashua North 42, Pinkerton 41

(Thursday night)

Derek Finlay scored on a 3-yard run, his third touchdown of the game, and then ran in the two-point conversion with 9.3 seconds left as Nashua High School North upset the No. 3 team in the Union Leader Power Poll, Pinkerton Academy, 42-41, in Derry on Thursday night. Jake Mackiernan and Caden Michaud each had a pair of touchdowns for the Astros.

Saturday's schedule

Division I

Merrimack at Keene, 1:30 p.m.

Bishop Guertin at Alvirne, 6:30 p.m.

Central at Winnacunnet, 7 p.m.

Division II

Bow at John Stark, 1 p.m.

Milford at Hillsboro-Deering/Hopkinton, 1 p.m.

Plymouth at Gilford-Belmont, 2 p.m.

Merrimack Valley at Sanborn, 2 p.m.

Kennett at Pembroke, 2:30 p.m.

Division IV

Newfound at Epping-Newmarket, 2 p.m.

Mascoma Valley at Newport, 2 p.m.