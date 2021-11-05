210912-spt-prince

Nashua South’s Jadiel Bomfim (6), shown playing against Manchester Central earlier this fall, had a goal in Friday's Division I championship win over Hanover.

 ALEX HALL/UNION LEADER

Top-seeded Nashua South had to work extra to finish its unbeaten season, winning 9-8 on penalty kicks to beat Hanover and take the NHIAA Division I boys soccer championship on Friday.

Division II

Lebanon 1, Oyster River 0 (PKs): In Nashua, Lebanon won the penalty-kick round, 4-3. Krists Putans notched the deciding goal. Daniel Mladek, Otto Bourne and Ryan Oliveira also scored penalty-kick goals for Lebanon. Oyster River received penalty-kick goals from Brady Luczek, Andres Alcocer and Jack Vittorioso.

Football

Winnacunnet 20, Goffstown 14: In Hampton, Winnacunnet overcame an early seven-point deficit and remained unbeaten by defeating Goffstown 20-14 in the Division I quarterfinals Friday night. They will play the winner of Saturday's game between Exeter and Bedford in the next round.

Central 27, Memorial 24: Junior quarterback Jayden Hann passed for 224 yards and two touchdowns, and ran for another TD to lead Manchester Central past rival Memorial 27-24 in a nonleague football game Friday at Gill Stadium.

The teams were scheduled to play a league contest Sept. 24, but the game was canceled after both squads suspended operations because of positive COVID tests. Friday's game effectively replaced the annual Thanksgiving Day Turkey Bowl.

Scores/Schedule

BOYS SOCCER

Friday’s championships

Division I

At Stellos Stadium, Nashua

(1) South 3, (3) Hanover 2, South wins 9-8 on PKs

Division II

At Stellos Stadium, Nashua

(3) Lebanon 1, (1) Oyster River 0, Lebanon wins 4-3 on PKs

Division III

At Bank of NH Stadium, Laconia

(5) Trinity 2, (3) Campbell 1, Trinity wins 2-0 on PKs

Division IV

At Bank of NH Stadium, Laconia

(3) Sunapee 1, (4) Woodsville 0, Sunapee wins 3-0 on PKs

GIRLS SOCCER

Division I

Championship

Sunday, at Bill Ball Stadium

(3) Bedford vs. (1) BG, 5:30 p.m.

Division II

Championship

Sunday, at Bill Ball Stadium

(2) Bow vs. (1) Pembroke, n., 1 p.m.

Division III

Championship

Sunday, at Man. Memorial

(1) Hopkinton vs. (3) St. Thomas 2:30

Division IV

Championship

Sunday, at Man. Memorial

(3) Woodsville vs. (1) Newmarket, noon

UNIFIED SOCCER

Division I

Championship

Sunday, at Exeter

Dover vs. Oyster River, 3:30 p.m.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Division I

Championship

Saturday, at Pinkerton Academy

(2) Hollis/Brookline vs. (1) Bedford, 4:30 p.m.

Division II

Championship

Saturday, at Pinkerton

(2) Coe-Brown vs. (4) Gilford, 7 p.m.

Division III

Championship

Saturday, at Pinkerton

(2) Mascenic vs. (1) Newfound, 2 p.m.

FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS

Division I

First round

North/East bracket

Friday

Winnacunnet 20, Goffstown 14

Saturday

Exeter at Bedford, 1 p.m.

South/West bracket

Saturday

Pinkerton at Londonderry, 1 p.m.

Salem at Bishop Guertin, 6:30 p.m.

Division II

First round

Friday

St. Thomas 21, Hanover 0

Timberlane 42, Gilford-Belmont 6

Saturday

Souhegan at Lebanon, 1 p.m.

Plymouth at Milford, 3 p.m.

Division III

Semifinals

Saturday

Kearsarge at Pelham, 1 p.m.

Campbell at Trinity, 1 p.m.

Division IV

Semifinals

Saturday

Fall Mountain at Newport, 1 p.m.

Epp.-Nwmkt. at Somersworth, 1 p.m.