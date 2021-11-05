Top-seeded Nashua South had to work extra to finish its unbeaten season, winning 9-8 on penalty kicks to beat Hanover and take the NHIAA Division I boys soccer championship on Friday.
Division II
Lebanon 1, Oyster River 0 (PKs): In Nashua, Lebanon won the penalty-kick round, 4-3. Krists Putans notched the deciding goal. Daniel Mladek, Otto Bourne and Ryan Oliveira also scored penalty-kick goals for Lebanon. Oyster River received penalty-kick goals from Brady Luczek, Andres Alcocer and Jack Vittorioso.
Football
Winnacunnet 20, Goffstown 14: In Hampton, Winnacunnet overcame an early seven-point deficit and remained unbeaten by defeating Goffstown 20-14 in the Division I quarterfinals Friday night. They will play the winner of Saturday's game between Exeter and Bedford in the next round.
Central 27, Memorial 24: Junior quarterback Jayden Hann passed for 224 yards and two touchdowns, and ran for another TD to lead Manchester Central past rival Memorial 27-24 in a nonleague football game Friday at Gill Stadium.
The teams were scheduled to play a league contest Sept. 24, but the game was canceled after both squads suspended operations because of positive COVID tests. Friday's game effectively replaced the annual Thanksgiving Day Turkey Bowl.
Scores/Schedule
BOYS SOCCER
Friday’s championships
Division I
At Stellos Stadium, Nashua
(1) South 3, (3) Hanover 2, South wins 9-8 on PKs
Division II
At Stellos Stadium, Nashua
(3) Lebanon 1, (1) Oyster River 0, Lebanon wins 4-3 on PKs
Division III
At Bank of NH Stadium, Laconia
(5) Trinity 2, (3) Campbell 1, Trinity wins 2-0 on PKs
Division IV
At Bank of NH Stadium, Laconia
(3) Sunapee 1, (4) Woodsville 0, Sunapee wins 3-0 on PKs
GIRLS SOCCER
Division I
Championship
Sunday, at Bill Ball Stadium
(3) Bedford vs. (1) BG, 5:30 p.m.
Division II
Championship
Sunday, at Bill Ball Stadium
(2) Bow vs. (1) Pembroke, n., 1 p.m.
Division III
Championship
Sunday, at Man. Memorial
(1) Hopkinton vs. (3) St. Thomas 2:30
Division IV
Championship
Sunday, at Man. Memorial
(3) Woodsville vs. (1) Newmarket, noon
UNIFIED SOCCER
Division I
Championship
Sunday, at Exeter
Dover vs. Oyster River, 3:30 p.m.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Division I
Championship
Saturday, at Pinkerton Academy
(2) Hollis/Brookline vs. (1) Bedford, 4:30 p.m.
Division II
Championship
Saturday, at Pinkerton
(2) Coe-Brown vs. (4) Gilford, 7 p.m.
Division III
Championship
Saturday, at Pinkerton
(2) Mascenic vs. (1) Newfound, 2 p.m.
FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS
Division I
First round
North/East bracket
Friday
Winnacunnet 20, Goffstown 14
Saturday
Exeter at Bedford, 1 p.m.
South/West bracket
Saturday
Pinkerton at Londonderry, 1 p.m.
Salem at Bishop Guertin, 6:30 p.m.
Division II
First round
Friday
St. Thomas 21, Hanover 0
Timberlane 42, Gilford-Belmont 6
Saturday
Souhegan at Lebanon, 1 p.m.
Plymouth at Milford, 3 p.m.
Division III
Semifinals
Saturday
Kearsarge at Pelham, 1 p.m.
Campbell at Trinity, 1 p.m.
Division IV
Semifinals
Saturday
Fall Mountain at Newport, 1 p.m.
Epp.-Nwmkt. at Somersworth, 1 p.m.