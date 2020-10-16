For coverage of all weekend high school football, see the New Hampshire Sunday News.
Senior quarterback Dylan Santosuosso ran for two touchdowns and passed for another to lead Bishop Guertin to its first win of the season, 28-7, over Trinity on Friday night in Manchester.
Goffstown 35, Central 6: In Manchester, Jarrett Henault (three) and Zach Picard (two) ran in all of Goffstown’s touchdowns and the Grizzlies (4-0, No. 2 in the Union Leader Power Poll) forced four turnovers on defense. Central (0-4) scored its lone touchdown in the second quarter, when Jayden Hann connected with Shawn McGarvey for 30 yards.
Bedford 46, Concord 20: In Bedford, Russell Erwin ran for three TDs and Joe Mikol passed for two to lead to the Bulldogs, ranked No. 3 in the Union Leader Power Poll.
Londonderry 41, Windham 0: In Londonderry, Dylan McEachern recorded 210 yards of total offense for the No. 4 Lancers, rushing for 164. He also scored three times, once passing and twice on the ground.
Pelham 34, Milford 13: In Pelham, Jake Travis rushed for three touchdowns and Jake Herring had an 88-yard kick return for a score to lead to unbeaten Pythons.
Winnacunnet 14, Memorial 0: In Hampton, Ryan Eaton ran for two long touchdowns in the first quarter and Winnacunnet's defense took care of the rest as the Crusaders suffered their first loss of the season.
Salem 48, Merrimack 13: In Salem, the Blue Devils scored 34 points in the first half and breezed past Merrimack.
Dover 13, Portsmouth/Oyster River 7: In Dover, QB Darian Lopez-Sullivan scored on a 4-yard run with eight seconds remaining to keep the Green Wave (3-0) unbeaten.
Exeter 29, Spaulding 6
Campbell 20, Sanborn 18
Stevens 35, Fall Mountain 6
Kennett 37, St. Thomas 12