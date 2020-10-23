Curtis Harris-Lopez ran for three touchdowns to lead Nashua North, the No. 1 team in the Union Leader Power Poll, to a 36-7 victory over No. 4 Londonderry on Friday night at Stellos Stadium.
Nashua South 41, Bedford 7: In Bedford, Jason Compoh, Tyler Armeen and Chris Keefe scored two touchdowns each to lead the Panthers past the third-ranked Bulldogs.
Merrimack 51, Alvirne 7: In Merrimack, Jake Trahan led the Tomahawks with three touchdowns, highlighted by a 98-yard receiving score in the first quarter.
Exeter 35, Portsmouth/Oyster River 6: In a Division play-in game in Exeter, Spencer Clark scored two touchdowns and had two interceptions for the Blue Hawks.
Winnacunnet 21, Spaulding 6: In Hampton, the Warriors (4-1) registered all three of their scores over the final seven minutes of the game, including two in 1:50. Matt Alkire used the fourth to rush for all of his 86 yards and two scores while Tucker McCann rushed for Winnacunnet's other touchdown. Colby Averill caught a 64-yard touchdown for Spaulding (2-2).
Cancellations
The scheduled Division I tournament play-in football game on Friday night between Manchester Central and Concord was canceled. Concord will advance to the open tournament, which is scheduled to begin next weekend.
Also, the Bow-Pembroke game set for Saturday afternoon has been canceled.
OTHER FRIDAY SCORES
Play-in game
Bishop Guertin-Keene
Regular season
Lebanon 41, Hanover 0
Souhegan 41, Timberlane 8
Pelham 26, Laconia 0
Raymond at Somersworth
SATURDAY
Play-in games
Kingswood at Merrimack Valley, 12:30 p.m.
John Stark at Hillsboro-Deering/Hopkinton, 1 p.m.
Mascoma at Newfound, 2 p.m.
Regular season
Bow at Pembroke, canceled
Franklin at Inter-Lakes/Moultonborough, 10 a.m.
Bishop Brady at Epping, 10 a.m.
Plymouth at Gilford/Belmont, 1 p.m.
Salem at Windham, 1 p.m.
Stevens at Newport, 1:30 p.m.
Memorial at Goffstown, 1:30 p.m.
St. Thomas at Kennett, 2 p.m.
Monadnock at Winnisquam, 2 p.m.
Trinity at Campbell, 2 p.m.
Milford at Hollis/Brookline, 2 p.m.