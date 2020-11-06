Souhegan scored four defensive touchdowns to go along with five offensive scores to beat Hollis/Brookline 63-34 in a Division II quarterfinal on Friday night in Amherst.
Alex Karpawich, Reese Colby and Mike Maroun returned interceptions for Souhegan touchdowns while Tony Garrant recovered a blocked punt in the end zone. Offensively for the Sabers, Austin Jain threw three touchdowns while Riley Lawhorn ran for two. Blake Bergerson caught three scores for the Cavaliers.
Nashua North 42, Merrimack 12: Nashua North scored five touchdowns in the first half -- four by Curtis Harris-Lopez -- and advanced to the Division I semifinals by beating Merrimack at Stellos Stadium.