Exeter 35, Manchester Central 7: At Gill Stadium, running back Uly Ellis rushed for 134 yards and scored three touchdowns on Friday night to lead Exeter to its first win of the season, over Manchester Central.
Bedford 26, Londonderry 7: In Londonderry, Solomon Sanchez ran for a pair of touchdowns as the Bulldogs took advantage of five Londonderry turnovers to hand the Lancers their first defeat since 2018.
Dover 28, Winnacunnet 12: In Dover, the Green Wave forced four turnovers and improved to 2-0 after another win over a Seacoast rival.
Manchester Memorial 41, Manchester West 6: In Manchester, the Memorial defense forced four turnovers (three fumbles, one on downs) and made West (0-2) go three-and-out twice to lead the Crusaders to their first 3-0 start since 1994. Joe Calabro and Matt Wilson each recovered a fumble and Jeffrey Josefik threw two touchdowns for Memorial.
Souhegan 42, Milford 0: In Milford, Riley Lawhorn scored three times to lead the Sabers past their rivals.
Pelham 25, Trinity 0: In Manchester, Pelham collected its third straight shutout and improved its Division III record to 3-0 by beating Trinity.
Nashua South 47, Alvirne 0
Spaulding 14, Portsmouth/Oyster River 13
Hanover 44, Mascoma Valley 8