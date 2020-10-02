Friday night recaps and scores. For more, see the New Hampshire Sunday News
Bedford-Manchester Central
Goffstown-Alvirne
Exeter-Dover
Pinkerton-South
Concord-Manchester Memorial
Portsmouth/Oyster River-Winnacunnet
Milford-Hollis/Brookline
St. Thomas-Spaulding
Timberlane-Sanborn
Hanover-Stevens
Pelham-Campbell
Lebanon-Newport
Monadnock-Laconia
Hillsboro-Deering 28, Merrimack Valley 7: Kaiden Clark's 10-yard TD reception from QB Noah Miller accounted for the Pride scoring.
Fall Mountain 34, Mascoma Valley 32