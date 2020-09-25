Friday night recaps. Full game coverage in the New Hampshire Sunday News:
Manchester Memorial 21, Manchester Central 20
At Memorial, the Crusaders scored two touchdowns over the final 11:36 and junior Jacob Calabro blocked what would have been a game-tying Central point-after kick with 0.2 of a second remaining. Kai Colson ran in an 81-yard touchdown and Will Clark kicked the game-winning PAT for the Crusaders with 1:03 left.
Londonderry 23, Pinkerton 14
In Londonderry, senior quarterback Dylan McEachern ran for 203 yards and a touchdown on 28 carries and also tossed a 17-yard TD pass as No. 3 Londonderry opened the 2020 high school football season with a victory over No. 6 Pinkerton Academy.
Nashua North 24, Nashua South 7
At Stellos Stadium, led by 130 yards rushing from senior Curtis Harris-Lopez, No. 1 Nashua North cruised to a victory over No. 5 Nashua South at Stellos Stadium.
Souhegan 20, Hollis/Brookline 0
In Amherst, Souhegan senior running back Riley Lawhorn rushed for 236 yards and the Sabers got a touchdown each from Luke Manning, Austin Jain and Mitch Houser to defeat defending Division II state champ Hollis/Brookline.
Trinity 22, Concord 7
In Manchester, senior Peter Alisandro scored all of his team's points, including six on 95-yard interception return, leading Division III Trinity past Division I Concord.
Winnacunnet 16, Exeter 13
In Hampton, Winnacunnet held off a fourth-quarter comeback attempt by the Blue Hawks for a season-opening victory over its Seacoast rival.
Goffstown 26, Bedford 21
In Bedford, Goffstown and new coach Nick Hammond turned to seniors Jarrett Henault, Zach Picard and Peyton Strickland in a win over the rival Bulldogs.
Merrimack 21, Bishop Guertin 14
Salem 46, Alvirne 12
Hanover 38, Fall Mountain 0
Lebanon 59, Stevens 14
Winnisquam 13, Laconia 0