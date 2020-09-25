Friday night recaps. Full game coverage in the New Hampshire Sunday News:

Manchester Memorial 21, Manchester Central 20

At Memorial, the Crusaders  scored two touchdowns over the final 11:36 and junior Jacob Calabro blocked what would have been a game-tying Central point-after kick with 0.2 of a second remaining. Kai Colson ran in an 81-yard touchdown and Will Clark kicked the game-winning PAT for the Crusaders with 1:03 left.

Londonderry 23, Pinkerton 14

In Londonderry, senior quarterback Dylan McEachern ran for 203 yards and a touchdown on 28 carries and also tossed a 17-yard TD pass as No. 3 Londonderry opened the 2020 high school football season with a victory over No. 6 Pinkerton Academy.

Nashua North 24, Nashua South 7

At Stellos Stadium, led by 130 yards rushing from senior Curtis Harris-Lopez, No. 1 Nashua North cruised to a victory over No. 5 Nashua South at Stellos Stadium.

Souhegan 20, Hollis/Brookline 0

In Amherst, Souhegan senior running back Riley Lawhorn rushed for 236 yards and the Sabers got a touchdown each from Luke Manning, Austin Jain and Mitch Houser to defeat defending Division II state champ Hollis/Brookline.

Trinity 22, Concord 7

In Manchester, senior Peter Alisandro scored all of his team's points, including six on 95-yard interception return, leading Division III Trinity past Division I Concord.

Winnacunnet 16, Exeter 13

In Hampton, Winnacunnet held off a fourth-quarter comeback attempt by the Blue Hawks for a season-opening victory over its Seacoast rival.

Goffstown 26, Bedford 21

In Bedford, Goffstown and new coach Nick Hammond turned to seniors Jarrett Henault, Zach Picard and Peyton Strickland in a win over the rival Bulldogs.

Merrimack 21, Bishop Guertin 14

Salem 46, Alvirne 12

Hanover 38, Fall Mountain 0

Lebanon 59, Stevens 14

Winnisquam 13, Laconia 0