For more on weekend games, see the New Hampshire Sunday News
Manchester Memorial 34, Concord 13: In Concord, Memorial broke a 6-6 tie on the third quarter's first play from scrimmage via a 67-yard touchdown run by senior quarterback Jeffrey Josefik and never looked back to earn its first consecutive win since 2014. Memorial is 2-0. Kai Colson and Erik Seymore also ran for Crusaders TDs and the Memorial defense forced four Concord turnovers and recorded five sacks. Concord is 0-2.
Bedford 35, Manchester Central 14: In Bedford, Solomon Sanchez scored three times and Russell Erwin rushed for 143 yards and two TDs as the Bulldogs pulled away after leading 7-0 at the half.
Goffstown 35, Alvirne 6
Dover 7, Exeter 6: In Dover, QB Darian Lopez-Sullivan starred and the Green Wave (1-0) held the Blue Hawks (0-2) in check.
Pinkerton 33, Nashua South 7: In Derry, Jacob Albert (93 yards) and Nathan Campos (56 yards) each scored twice on the ground to pace the Astros (1-1). Evan Wilson rounded out Pinkerton's offense with a rushing score of his own. Chris Keefe had the lone score for South (0-2) on a 60-yard run.
Winnacunnet 14, Portsmouth/Oyster River 7: In Portsmouth, junior quarterback Kyle Tilley passed for a touchdown and scored on a 1-yard run with 41 seconds remaining in regulation to help Winnacunnet raise its record to 2-0.
Milford 26, Hollis/Brookline 24: The Spartans prevailed despite a huge rushing night by the Cavaliers' Marc-Andre Thermitus.
Timberlane 42, Sanborn 14: Running back Dominic Pallaria rushed for three touchdowns, of 21, 9 and 4 yards, and slot receiver Ethan Stewart scored on 60- and 70-yard pass plays to lift the Owls.
Pelham 40, Campbell 0
Lebanon 7, Newport 6: Jackson Stone's 2-yard TD run helped the Raiders.
Spaulding 32, St. Thomas 20
Monadnock 44, Laconia 8
Hillsboro-Deering 28, Merrimack Valley 7: Kaiden Clark's 10-yard TD reception from QB Noah Miller accounted for the Pride scoring.
Fall Mountain 34, Mascoma Valley 32
Hanover 32, Stevens 13