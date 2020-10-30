201025-spt-nashua-_ROY0046
Nashua North quarterback Curtis Harris-Lopez, shown in action last week against Londonderry, led the Titans past Gate City rival Bishop Guertin in a first-round playoff game on Friday night.

Monadnock senior quarterback Nate Doyle completed a pair of touchdown passes to receiver Zion Carroll of 48 and 89 yards, and the defense did the rest as the Huskies downed Trinity 26-13 in the NHIAA Division III quarterfinals Friday night. Monadnock (5-1) will host Campbell in the semifinal round next weekend.

Nashua North 35, Bishop Guertin 6: At Stellos Stadium, Curtis Harris-Lopez threw for three touchdowns and ran for another to lead Nashua North past Bishop Guertin in a Division I preliminary round game.

Timberlane 42, Sanborn 6: In Plaistow, the Owls cruised in the Division II preliminary round game.

Bedford 31, Memorial 8

Campbell-Pelham: The Division III quarterfinal between Campbell and unbeaten Pelham was canceled because of COVID-19-related reasons on the Pelham side. Campbell advances to play at Monadnock in the semifinals next weekend.

 