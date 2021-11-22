Typically, the team that’s at the top of the Union Leader Power Poll when the season ends began the year within shouting distance of the No. 1 spot. That was not the case with Londonderry High School, which claimed the No. 1 ranking in this year’s final poll following an 11-1 season.
Londonderry was almost an afterthought when the season began — No. 10 in this year’s preseason poll — but the Lancers climbed their way to No. 1 with an 8-1 regular season plus three postseason victories, including a 24-14 triumph over previously unbeaten Winnacunnet in Saturday’s Division I championship game.
Only the 2011 Exeter team finished No. 1 without starting the season in the top 10. The Blue Hawks went winless against Division I competition in 2010 — their first season in Division I — but won the Division I championship in each of the next two years.
Londonderry avenged its only loss, a 35-21 setback against Salem, by beating the Blue Devils 28-21 during the Division I semifinals. In Saturday’s championship game, the Lancers scored 24 points in the second half against a Winnacunnet team that hadn’t allowed more than 20 points in any of its previous 11 games. The Londonderry defense did its part by coming up with three turnovers and holding the Warriors 16 points below their season average.
“Nobody predicted us to be here,” Londonderry coach Jimmy Lauzon said following Saturday’s win. “We had no household names on our roster, and it definitely motivated us all year.
“Listen, I do not want too much credit for this. The coach tends to get too much credit and too much blame. This is all them (the players). This is them being motivated and working their tails off all offseason (and) our coaches putting in a ton of time. I couldn’t be more proud or happier for all of them.”
Before this year, no team had finished No. 1 without going undefeated since Exeter went 11-1 in 2012. The Blue Hawks went unbeaten against Division I competition that year, but lost to Winnacunnet, the Division II champion, during the regular season.
No. 6 Timberlane is the highest-ranked non-Division I team in the final poll. Timberlane completed a 12-0 season by beating Milford 13-10 in Saturday’s Division II championship game. It was the program’s first championship since it won the Division II title in 2001.
Timberlane running back Dom Pallaria rushed for 166 yards and a touchdown on 28 carries against Milford. He finished the season with 1,169 yards and 20 TDs. The Owls went 0-9 in Division I in 2019 and will return to Division I next season.
Despite Saturday’s loss, the Spartans remained in the top 10, as Milford and Pelham tied for ninth in the final poll.
Pelham won the Division III championship and outscored its opponents 490-55 this season. The Pythons scored at least 40 points in every game and reached 50 five times.
Timberlane (12-0) and Pelham (10-0) are the only teams that finished the season unbeaten.
NO. 1 TEAMS IN THE POWER POLL
2008: Nashua South; 2009: Bishop Guertin; 2010: Pinkerton; 2011: Exeter; 2012: Exeter; 2013: Concord; 2014: Pinkerton; 2015: Goffstown; 2016: Bedford; 2017: Winnacunnet; 2018: Bedford; 2019: Londonderry; 2020: Nashua North; 2021: Londonderry