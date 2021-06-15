Ella Fraser of Exeter High School and Samuel Latona of Manchester Central have been announced as the 2020-21 Gatorade New Hampshire players of the year.
The awards recognize outstanding athletic excellence, high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field.
Fraser, the second Gatorade New Hampshire Girls Soccer Player of the Year from Exeter, led the Blue Hawks to a 14-0 record and a second straight Division I state championship this past fall. The senior forward scored 12 goals and passed for seven assists, including two tallies and an assist, in Exeter’s 5-0 win over Windham High in the state final.
A First Team All-Division I selection, she was also a 2020 United Soccer Coaches High School All-American honoree. She concluded her high school soccer career with 45 goals and 29 assists.
Fraser has volunteered locally as part of multiple fundraising campaigns to benefit breast cancer research. She has also donated her time to the New Hampshire SPCA and as a youth soccer coach and referee. Fraser has maintained a weighted 4.35 GPA in the classroom.
She has signed a National Letter of Intent to play soccer on scholarship at Murray State University in Kentucky this fall.
Latona, the first Gatorade New Hampshire Boys Soccer Player of the Year from Central, scored 12 goals and passed for eight assists this past season, leading the Little Green (9-1-2) to the Division 1 quarterfinals.
A First Team All-Division I honoree, the senior midfielder was also named an All-American by the United Soccer Coaches. He concluded his high school career with 40 goals and 34 assists.
Latona has served as a tutor for younger students and has volunteered locally on behalf of youth soccer programs. He has maintained a 3.79 GPA in the classroom.
He will attend Cornell University this fall, where he will play soccer.