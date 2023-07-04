Chris Hettler frequently dons his trademark maroon-and-white plaid pants on the Derryfield School sideline, but he never expected to wear a kilt because of lacrosse.
The Derryfield boys lacrosse coach and athletic director spent the past two weeks in San Diego as an assistant coach for Team Scotland in the 14th edition of the World Lacrosse Men’s Championship.
The United States defeated Canada in the gold medal game on Sunday, 10-7, to repeat as tournament champion in front of 15,112 fans at Snapdragon Stadium.
Team Scotland, whose members wore kilts as part of its team uniform for the opening and closing ceremonies, placed 17th out of the world’s top 30 teams and posted a 4-3 overall record.
Hettler served as a goalie and box coach, riding and clearing coordinator and offensive and defensive consultant for Team Scotland head coach Matt Bagley, a 1997 Derryfield graduate and Manchester native.
“The more I think about it, it really is like coaching Derryfield,” Hettler said of the experience in a phone interview last Friday before Team Scotland’s final game - a 6-5 triumph over France. “You’ve got kids coming from all different backgrounds and experience levels there.”
Hettler, who led Derryfield to the NHIAA Division II title this past spring, started coaching on the international level around 2011 with Bagley with Team England. The two coached England together until 2014 and Team Germany from 2014-18 before taking their positions with Team Scotland in 2020.
Bagley, who teaches at The American International School in England, and most of his Team Scotland staff live in Europe. Hettler travels to Scotland for two or three of the team’s six training camps each year. Those camps, Hettler said, have helped the team consisting of players in their 20s and 30s build strong chemistry.
Bagley and his staff meshed the European and North American styles of lacrosse together to create Team Scotland’s playing style.
The World Lacrosse Men’s Championship featured a more fast-paced, American style of game in which riding and clearing was critical, Hettler said, which is an adjustment for Team Scotland’s players. With lacrosse still growing in Europe, Hettler said, rosters tend to have about 13-14 players and clearing is not as big an emphasis there.
The tournament did not have a shot clock or rules on clear time, which Hettler said he felt benefited European teams like Scotland. Games in the tournament featured 15-minute, running-time quarters.
“I think that’s been the really fun part about it, taking the best elements of the North American game and sort of blending them in to tactfully use with more of a European style of play,” Hettler said. “I’ve found, definitely, over the last decade that I’ve changed my philosophy on riding and clearing. I think putting pressure on the ball-carrier on the defensive end and in riding and clearing we’ve found has been a way that, if we want to be successful in those areas, we’ve got to speed the other team up and make them play fast in that way. Otherwise it can be a little bit frustrating.”
Hettler and Bagley were not the only Granite Staters at the World Lacrosse Men’s Championship.
Portsmouth High School boys lacrosse assistant coach Matt Balter played for Team Israel, which placed seventh. Londonderry High graduate and Saint Anselm College men’s lacrosse assistant coach Eric Coburn played defenseman for Team England, which placed sixth. Former Timberlane Regional boys lacrosse assistant coach Wayne Puglisi served as an assistant coach for Team Italy, which finished ninth.
“As big as lacrosse continues to get, it’s still a small world and it’s kind of neat to meet up and reconnect with all those people,” Hettler said.
Hettler said coaching alongside Team Scotland offensive coordinator John Mask and on the international stage has helped him learn new coaching strategies, especially for faceoffs.
Faceoffs, Hettler said, are becoming increasingly important in New Hampshire lacrosse. He noted faceoffs were a key factor in Derryfield’s 12-11 overtime win over Portsmouth in the NHIAA Division II championship game.
Portsmouth junior Nick Smith won 17 faceoffs, including eight in the second half, to help the Clippers end regulation on a 7-1 run and force overtime.
“To me, it’s a perfect blend,” Hettler said. “I get to go see new countries, I get to see new culture and then at the same time I also get to increase my knowledge base on lacrosse. It's a great way to spend the summer.”