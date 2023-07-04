Matt Balter Chris Hettler Eric Coburn

Chris Hettler frequently dons his trademark maroon-and-white plaid pants on the Derryfield School sideline, but he never expected to wear a kilt because of lacrosse.

The Derryfield boys lacrosse coach and athletic director spent the past two weeks in San Diego as an assistant coach for Team Scotland in the 14th edition of the World Lacrosse Men’s Championship.