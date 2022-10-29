BEDFORD — Ever since squandering a two-goal lead as the No. 2 seed in a 4-3 loss to Stevens in last year’s Division III quarterfinals, the Gilford High School field hockey players vowed to make things right this fall.
The Golden Eagles perfectly executed their plan with an undefeated season.
Sophomore Olivia Keenan and senior Alysen Pichette scored the goals as top-seeded Gilford put the final stamp on a 17-0 season with a 2-0 victory over No. 7 Bishop Brady in Saturday’s Division III championship game at Bedford High School.
“I told them this season was their revenge tour,” Gilford coach Dave Rogacki said. “I told them you know how to play the game. Just focus on the fundamentals.”
“We just keep coming and coming and you never see us play backwards,” Rogacki said. “We just keep moving forward and the seniors were great this year.”
After a scoreless first quarter, Keenan scored the first goal off a penalty corner to give Gilford a 1-0 lead with eight minutes left in the second quarter.
“I’m so excited. We didn’t give up and we just kept moving the ball, Keenan said. “We just wanted to get out to a fast start.”
Keenan then found Pichette to give Gilford a two-goal cushion midway through the fourth quarter.
Bishop Brady (11-7) was making its fourth straight trip to the title game, after it won in 2019 and 2020 and lost to Hopkinton last year.
“Our goal was to be here in the finals and we met our goal. I couldn’t be more proud,” said Bishop Brady coach Kelly Owen. “We had possession for most of the first quarter, but then they got one at halftime. They had eight seniors, and they had more of a run at the end than we did.”
Gilford outscored their opponents 78-13 this season, which included a 3-2 win over No. 4 Mascenic in the semifinals.
“We were ahead at Mascoma midway through the season, they came back and tied, but we responded and won in overtime (3-2),” Rogacki said. “That’s when I knew this was a special group.”