MANCHESTER — Dave Rogacki preaches to his Gilford High School girls lacrosse players each practice to stay aggressive and “do the whole game.”
While it is still a work in progress, Rogacki said, the Golden Eagles used that approach to secure a 15-11 victory at defending NHIAA Division III champion Derryfield School on Wednesday.
Derryfield (5-2) led, 6-2, before the Golden Eagles (5-1) went on a 6-1 run over the final 6:38 of the first half to take an 8-7 lead into halftime. Freshman Olivia Keenan began Gilford’s offensive outburst with three straight goals.
“I think, psychologically, it helped because it was like, ‘Oh wow, we can score some goals together and we can also stop them,’” Rogacki said of the Golden Eagles’ run to end the first half.
Cougars sophomore Lily Handwerk opened the second-half scoring at the 1:15 mark to tie the game. Gilford junior Lexi Shute broke the 8-8 deadlock a few minutes later and the Golden Eagles led the rest of the way.
A 17-for-28 effort on the draw by Keenan, timely caused turnovers and a healthy ground ball advantage helped the Golden Eagles win the possession battle. Rogacki said he spends about 20 minutes each practice working with his players on ground balls.
“I felt like we were dragging (Wednesday),” Derryfield coach Mellissa Catenza said. “I thought our defense played solid. It was our offense (that) was just not working together, so to speak, working as a unit.”
Derryfield trimmed the Golden Eagles’ lead to 12-10 with 9:56 left via a goal from senior captain Casey Benson but that was as close as it got to tying the score in the second half.
Kira Geddes’ goal that came with 4:25 left pulled the Cougars within three. Gilford then drained 3:06 off the clock before Aly Pichette capped the game’s scoring with 1:19 remaining.
“I know we can do better,” Benson said. “We just have to play more as a team. I know we all want it so in the next couple games we’ll just learn from our mistakes, really work at practice and we’ll be great for Friday (against Campbell of Litchfield), I think.”
Benson and Hailey Ramundo each had a hat trick while Handwerk scored twice for Derryfield. Geddes, Christine Nadeau and Brianna Murray also scored for the Cougars. Derryfield goalie Lily Kfoury made seven saves.
Keenan and Pichette each scored a game-high five goals and Shute had a hat trick for the Golden Eagles. Gilford also received a goal each from Ava Lien and Emily Watson and two saves from Lily Winward.
“We have to learn how to play the higher quality teams, we have to get a higher quality (of) play and we’re starting to do that a little bit at a time,” Rogacki said.