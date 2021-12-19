MANCHESTER — Because starting guard Madison Pepra-Omani has been sidelined with a knee injury this season, Manchester Memorial girls basketball coach Greg Cotreau has asked for a little extra from the other players on the Memorial roster. During Friday night’s game at Trinity senior guard Taylor McNelly provided that and more.
McNelly came off the bench to score a career-high 21 points to lead Memorial to a 63-52 victory. Cotreau said it’s the first time McNelly has scored in double figures during her two seasons with the Memorial varsity program.
McNelly scored 12 of her 21 points in the first half and made three 3-pointers in the win, which improved Memorial’s Division I record to 3-1.
“She was phenomenal,” Cotreau said. “When she’s on the floor we have to continue to do what we did (against Trinity) — when she’s open, find her.
“Against Dover (Memorial’s only loss) she only took three shots the whole game. I tell her, ‘When you’re out there your job is to shoot the ball. The team is relying on you to shoot the ball, because that allows girls like (senior forward) Elizabeth Barrientos to get more touches in the paint.’ She’s starting to figure out what her role is on this team. It has to be a little bit more than it was last year, especially with Maddie out.”
Pepra-Omani was Memorial’s leading scorer during the 2020-21 regular season, but hasn’t been able to play since injuring her knee during the AAU season. Cotreau said he hopes to have Pepra-Omani back by mid-January.
“When Maddie comes back she’ll take over the point guard responsibilities,” Cotreau said. “(Sophomore point guard) Payton Moran has played more than we expected. Right now she’s hanging her hat on defense, but she’ll be really tough when her offensive game comes around. A lot of these kids are getting opportunities now that they may not have gotten with her (Pepra-Omani) in the lineup.”
That includes McNelly, who also plays tennis and soccer for Memorial.
“I don’t think this (the 3-1 start) is surprising,” McNelly said. “We worked all summer for this season with or without Maddie. We just have to learn how to score without Maddie. She was such a big part of our offense.”
McNelly made several timely shots against Trinity, including a jumper that beat the first-half buzzer and made it a 25-25 game at halftime. She also made a 3-pointer that put the Crusaders up 51-47 with 4:48 to play, and then sank each of her four free throw attempts in the final minute.
Memorial made 16 of its 20 free throw attempts in the win.
“My role is to shoot when I’m open,” McNelly said following Friday night’s victory. “I definitely felt like I had it tonight.”