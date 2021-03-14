KINGSTON — The Bedford High girls basketball team felt good about its chances against Bishop Guertin before last year’s Division I semifinals.
The Bulldogs never got that chance due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The rest of the tournament was canceled, resulting in BG and Goffstown being named co-champions.
It was a long wait, but the Bulldogs made the most of their opportunity to end Bishop Guertin’s five-year championship reign.
Senior Isabella King netted a game-high 23 points and Bedford was in control from the start on its way to a 64-46 victory in Sunday afternoon’s Division I championship game at Sanborn Regional High School. Bedford (14-2) also avenged a 69-64 season-opening loss to the Cardinals.
“We were ready for that (2020) semifinal matchup; we felt good where we were at,” Bedford coach Kevin Gibbs said. “Some of the things we talked about was, No. 1, we have unfinished business with this program and, No. 2, over the last two weeks once we got into the playoffs, we were playing for ourselves and for last year’s seniors. They brought home the championship for not only the 13 of them, but also the three seniors from last year.”
King, who’ll be playing basketball on a full scholarship at Bucknell University, helped put the game out of reach by scoring 11 points during a 17-6 third-quarter stretch that left Bedford with a commanding 52-28 lead.
“BG came back against us earlier in the season, so we knew we had to play all four quarters, just work hard and play together,” King said. “Everyone stepped up tonight and it was a good team win and yeah … we’re state champs.”
This marked the fourth time in eight years the programs have met in the Division I championship. Bedford won its only other Division I crown against the Cardinals in 2013, while Bishop Guertin upended the Bulldogs in 2016 and 2017.
Bishop Guertin (18-5) was aiming for an unprecedented sixth consecutive Division I championship. The Cardinals are now tied with Nashua (1985-1989) and Winnacunnet (2007-2011).
Meghan Stack had 15 points for BG and Brook Paquette added 12.
“They were the better team today; they were fantastic,” Bishop Guertin coach Brad Kreick said. “They did what they had to do and they won the game. They have a great team and they did a great job all season long.”
Bedford closed out the final 1:30 of the first quarter with an 8-0 run that began with Saphia Mumpini’s feed to Emma Kasyjanski (nine points). Mumpini added a jumper, King followed with a drive and freshman center Lana McCarthy ended the quarter with a buzzer-beater to give Bedford a 15-7 lead.
After being part of Bedford’s Division I championship volleyball team in the fall, McCarthy (eight rebounds) added to her special freshman year of athletics by scoring 10 of her 14 points in the second quarter to help bolster Bedford’s lead to 35-22 at halftime.
McCarthy was coming off a 22-point performance in Thursday’s 59-35 semifinal win over Portsmouth.
“Lana isn’t even close to being as good as she’s going to be,” Gibbs said. “Last year she was playing middle school ball and now she’s helped us to win a state championship. The kid is a champion; she really is.”
King put the exclamation point on Bedford’s win when she hit four consecutive shots midway through the third quarter, culminating with a 3-pointer that gave Bedford a 47-28 lead.
“She’s a great basketball player and we don’t see too many Division I basketball players around here, and she certainly is one,” Kreick said. “She played a fantastic game and shot the heck out of it. I’m sure that’s what coach Gibbs expects out of his senior leader, to play like that. She was the best player on the floor today.”
King did everything she could to make sure her last high school basketball game resulted in a title for her team.
“I wasn’t nervous at all. I’ve been in big situations before, so I treated it just like another game,” King said. “I knew I wanted this more than anything, so it feels really good.”