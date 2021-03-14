With the score tied and 10 seconds remaining in Sunday’s Division II championship, Kennett of Conway had a chance to take the last shot. The Eagles inbounded the ball on the sideline opposite the scorer’s table.
The pass went high and coming from behind was Bishop Brady’s Isabella Rivera, who grabbed the ball and drove to the rim uncontested for the game-winning layup for the Giants in their first-ever championship, 52-50, on Sunday.
Kennett had one last chance to tie the game, but Maddie Stewart, who led the Eagles with 20 points, was unable to get the shot off in time before the buzzer sounded. Either way, it caromed off the rim and fell to the ground as the Giants began sprinting to their bench to celebrate.
Libbey Hicks led all scorers with 21 points, including four threes. Three of those came in the third quarter, which ended with Bishop Brady clinging to a one-point lead.
Ami Rivera took over in the fourth quarter, scoring nine of her 18 points, two of which came on the game-tying jumper that knotted the score at 50 apiece. Dribbling the ball on the right wing above the three-point line, Rivera drove left and got into the lane before hitting a fallaway.
The championship comes in head coach Sal Alosa’s first year at the helm of the program and was the perfect cherry on top of what was a 17-2 season for the Giants. Bishop Brady, established in 1963, had never reached a title game prior to this season.
The Giants led after every quarter except the first. That’s when Stewart did most of her damage for the Eagles, scoring 10 points to guide Kennett to a 16-9 lead. Hicks and Ami Rivera combined for 11 points in the second quarter to push the Giants out to a 25-24 halftime lead.
Division III
Conant of Jaffrey capped off an undefeated season with its ninth title in program history. Since the turn of the century, the Orioles have won championships in 2005, 2008, 2010, 2015, 2018, 2020, and now 2021 with a 59-43 win over Fall Mountain of Langdon.
Senior guard Elizabeth Gonyea led the way for Conant with 32 points, including 13 free throws, falling shy of her season-high 33 recorded during the regular season against Hinsdale.
Conant (15-0) also defeated Fall Mountain (11-4) last year for the division crown, 51-42.
Division IV
Meanwhile, the Hinsdale Pacers rallied to beat defending champion Colebrook, 61-53, for the Division IV title behind excellent performances from Delaney Wilcox and Angelina Nordolillo.
Wilcox finished the game with 26 points while Nordolillo poured in 24.
After trailing 22-9 at the end of the first quarter and with little momentum, the pair combined for 13 points in the second quarter to cut the Colebrook lead to two by halftime.
Colebrook’s (17-3) Sage Smith led all scorers with 27 points.