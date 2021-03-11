KINGSTON — Portsmouth coach Tim Hopley was fully aware of the major dilemma facing his team on Thursday night against Bedford: senior Isabella King on the perimeter and freshman center Lana McCarthy in the middle.
The Clippers just couldn’t do anything to stop them.
King controlled the outside, while the 6-foot-2 McCarthy dominated all night inside the paint in Bedford’s 66-43 victory in the Division I state semifinal at Sanborn High School. The lethal duo each netted a game-high 22 points, while McCarthy also seemingly grabbed every rebound she had a chance at.
The Bulldogs (13-2) advanced to Sunday’s final against Bishop Guertin, which beat Londonderry 54-25 in Thursday night’s second semifinal. Bedford is chasing its second title. The Bulldogs beat Bishop Guertin for the 2013 title, 39-38, but lost championship games in back-to-back years to the Cardinals in 2016 and 2017.
“A lot of times you can handle taking away one team’s best, but Isabella is the best player in the state and she gets where she wants to go and she makes it look so easy sometimes,” Hopley said. “Then Lana; nobody matches up with Lana right now and God help us we have three more years of her and she’s only going to get better.”
“The reality of it is that it’s a pick-your-poison kind of thing,” Bedford coach Kevin Gibbs said. “You double Lana; somebody is open. You face guard Isabella, somebody else can hit the shot. We’ve got a lot of kids who put the ball in the hole. We’re not a two-person team, we’re a 13-person team and these kids challenge each other every day in practice.”
Portsmouth (8-7) closed to within 17-15 following a Bella Slover hoop late in the first quarter, but a McCarthy putback was followed by a King 3-pointer to give Bedford a 22-15 lead through one quarter.
Bishop Guertin broke the game open with an 8-0 run to start the second quarter. It ended with a King drive, a McCarthy putback and a Sydney Grogan transition hoop to give the Cardinals a 30-15 lead.
Margaret Montplaisir broke a nearly six-minute scoring drought by the Clippers, but Marina Braga’s steal and bucket gave the Bulldogs a 39-24 halftime lead.
“They couldn’t stop Lana tonight so we kept feeding her and she kept finishing,” King said. “It’s the best feeling because when they double her, she can just kick it out and we can hit the shots. Honestly, we were all working together and finding open shots within the rhythm of the offense.”
McCarthy showed no hesitation from the start by plowing through the Clippers in the paint. She scored nine points in a third quarter that left the Bulldogs with a 56-34 lead.
“I’ve been playing for a while with these guys, so it’s not really nerve-wracking for me anymore and I’m just ready for Sunday,” McCarthy said. “We came in here ready to win and we all came here with the energy and we were unstoppable.”
Gibbs knew he had something special with McCarthy, and it’s only the beginning.
“She came out hard early and then she had a bit of a peak-and-valley thing, because people started to play her tight,” Gibbs said. “Once we adjusted to that, she’s been fine. The kid is like a sponge and everything we teach her she goes out and does.”
BG 54, Londonderry 25