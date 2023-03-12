Larrabee
Bow’s Alexandra Larrabee looks for a shot against Kennett’s Catherine Chick during Sunday’s Division II state championship game at Lundholm Gymnasium in Durham.

 Josh Gibney/Union Leader

DURHAM — Kaylee McLellan didn’t look the least bit nervous, but she had every right to be.

McLellan, a senior guard, sank two free throws with no time remaining to give the second-seeded Kennett High School girls basketball team a 38-37 victory over top-seeded Bow in Sunday’s Division II championship game at the University of New Hampshire’s Lundholm Gymnasium.