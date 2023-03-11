Jenna Lynch
Bishop Guertin’s Jenna Lynch holds up the championship plaque following Saturday morning’s state championship victory over Oyster River/Portsmouth at SNHU Arena.

 Josh Gibney/Union Leader

MANCHESTER — When the Bishop Guertin and Oyster River/Portsmouth girls hockey teams met during the regular season, BG’s Jenna Lynch stood out because she collected five points in BG’s victory. Lynch stood out in the rematch because of some things that didn’t appear on the final scoresheet.

With her team leading by a goal late in the third period, Lynch, a senior forward, broke up a possible two-on-one situation with a poke check, and then won a faceoff in the BG end with 18.1 seconds left to help the Cardinals post a 3-2 victory in Saturday’s NHIAA championship game at SNHU Arena.