Bishop Guertin’s Jill Scanlon, second from left, is congratulated by teammates after scoring a goal during Saturday morning’s state championship game against Oyster River/Portsmouth at SNHU Arena in Manchester.
Bishop Guertin’s Jenna Lynch holds up the championship plaque following Saturday morning’s state championship victory over Oyster River/Portsmouth at SNHU Arena.
Josh Gibney/Union Leader
Josh Gibney/Union Leader
Josh Gibney/Union Leader
Bishop Guertin’s Jenna Lynch congratulates Riley Goldthwaite for a goal during Saturday morning’s state championship game against Oyster River/Portsmouth at SNHU Arena in Manchester.
Josh Gibney/Union Leader
Bishop Guertin’s Riley Goldthwaite beats Oyster River/Portsmouth goalie Amelie Cowieson for a goal during Saturday morning’s state final game at SNHU Arena in Manchester.
Josh Gibney/Union Leader
Oyster River/Portsmouth players celebrate a goal against Bishop Guertin.
Josh Gibney/Union Leader
Oyster River/Portsmouth’s Kathryn Deans and Bishop Guertin’s Carley Green battle for the puck during Saturday morning’s state championship game at SNHU Arena in Manchester.
Josh Gibney/Union Leader
Oyster River/Portsmouth goalie Amelie Cowieson makes a save during Saturday morning’s state championship game against Bishop Guertin at SNHU Arena in Manchester.
Josh Gibney/Union Leader
Oyster River/Portsmouth’s Kathryn Deans beats Bishop Guertin goalie Scarlett Casey for a goal during Saturday morning’s state championship game at SNHU Arena in Manchester.
Josh Gibney/Union Leader
Bishop Guertin’s Grace Menicci and Oyster River’s Meagan Rinko battle for the puck during Saturday morning’s state championship game at SNHU Arena in Manchester.
Josh Gibney/Union Leader
Josh Gibney/Union Leader
Bishop Guertin players celebrate at the final buzzer of Saturday morning’s state championship victory over Oyster River/Portsmouth at SNHU Arena in Manchester.
MANCHESTER — When the Bishop Guertin and Oyster River/Portsmouth girls hockey teams met during the regular season, BG’s Jenna Lynch stood out because she collected five points in BG’s victory. Lynch stood out in the rematch because of some things that didn’t appear on the final scoresheet.
With her team leading by a goal late in the third period, Lynch, a senior forward, broke up a possible two-on-one situation with a poke check, and then won a faceoff in the BG end with 18.1 seconds left to help the Cardinals post a 3-2 victory in Saturday’s NHIAA championship game at SNHU Arena.
Lynch, who had three goals and two assists in BG’s 6-3 regular-season win against Oyster River/Portsmouth, had two assists Saturday.
“She is a great all-around player … and when she’s out there, she can do anything — she can forecheck, backcheck, shoot,” BG coach Phil DeVita said. “We use her wherever we can. She’s always involved when she’s out there.”
Top-seeded BG (16-2-3) received two goals from senior forward Jill Scanlon and another from sophomore forward Riley Goldthwaite. Scanlon’s first goal came during a BG power play.
Lynch was involved in BG’s first two goals.
“She may not have scored goals, but she got assists,” Oyster River/Portsmouth coach Jamie Long said. “You’re not going to shut her down, but you might slow her down. I think we did a pretty good job of that.”
Kathryn Deans and sophomore Kira Jakobs scored for second-seeded Oyster River/Portsmouth (16-4-1). Jakobs, who assisted on her team’s first goal, made it a 3-2 game with 9:45 to play. Oyster River/Portsmouth had several good chances in the final five minutes, but the ClipperCats faced an added obstacle when they were whistled for hooking with 1:54 left.
“We were a little undisciplined taking penalties,” Long said. “We didn’t take a lot of penalties during the year. They finished. We didn’t.”
Oyster River/Portsmouth received 15 saves from goaltender Amelie Cowieson. Scarlett Casey stopped 12 shots for BG.
Deans, a senior forward, gave Oyster River/Portsmouth a 1-0 lead when she scored at 7:19 of the opening period. Goldthwaite tied the game with six minutes remaining in the first period, and Scanlon’s first goal handed the Cardinals a 2-1 lead 1:42 into the second.
Scanlon’s second goal gave the Cardinals a two-goal lead with 13:55 to play. Tessa Wilkie and Riley Molongoski assisted on BG’s third goal.
BG also won the NHIAA championship in 2021. The Cardinals lost to eventual champion Hanover in last year’s semifinals.
Lynch, who will continue her hockey career at Division III Western New England University next season, said last year’s loss to Hanover added some grit to this year’s team.
“That last faceoff … mentally I knew I had to win it and just get it out of the zone,” Lynch said. It’s a team game and we came up just a little short last year. We knew we had what it took. It’s great to be back on top.”