MANCHESTER — Hanover High School girls hockey coach John Dodds said he is not usually very vocal with his players. He was during the second intermission of its NHIAA championship game against St. Thomas/Winnacunnet/Dover at SNHU Arena on Saturday, though.
The Bears controlled the game for the first two periods but finally opened the floodgates in the final frame on their way to a 5-0 victory and first state championship since 2019.
Third-seeded Hanover (17-4) has won 12 state titles since the NHIAA began offering them for girls hockey in 2008. Fifth-seeded St. Thomas/Winnacunnet/Dover (14-7) finished as the runner-up for the second straight year.
Hanover freshman forward Rachel Rockmore opened the game’s scoring 4:53 into the first period with her goal in front via an assist from classmate Hannah Gardner.
The Bears had a 22-3 shots-on-goal advantage through the first two periods and spent nearly the entire middle frame in the St. Thomas/Winnacunnet/Dover zone but had only Rockmore’s goal to show for their efforts.
St. Thomas/Winnacunnet/Dover junior goaltender Diana Pivirotto, who Dodds said was named the girls hockey player of the year by the division’s coaches, made 29 saves overall.
“I was pretty mad in between the second and third (periods) and I shouldn’t be,” Dodds said. “I just thought that we’d had too many chances. ... We’ve been practicing for two or three weeks to play against a good goalie.”
The Saints had a power-play opportunity — their only one of the game — 4:35 into the first period but took a penalty 47 seconds into it. That penalty led to Maeve Lee’s goal 6:34 into the final period, which built a 2-0 Bears lead and came with one second left of 4-on-4 play.
“That was probably the biggest turning point,” St. Thomas/Winnacunnet/Dover coach Al Oliveira said of Lee’s goal. “We had a chance. We moved it well, we practiced well and I don’t think we took a shot on the power play. We were looking for the perfect shot.”
Mackenzie Liu and Julia Lawe scored 36 seconds apart midway through the third period to build the Bears a 3-0 lead. Liu, a junior, tipped in a Kali McDonnell blast from the high slot and Lawe, a freshman, scored from the doorstep.
Senior forward Kaye Lindsay, who is the only remaining Hanover player from its 2019 state championship team, capped the game’s scoring with her rebound goal that came with 1:12 remaining.
“I think the first period we came in a little bit nervous,” Lindsay said. “I think once we realized that we could do it, that nervousness turned into, ‘I want to score.’ That’s, I think, how we went into the third period whereas the first and second period felt a little bit more just nervous that we were going to let something in.”
Hanover senior netminder Katie Smith made eight saves to earn the shutout.
Lawe, Danielle Rudd, Eleanor Bradley and Greta Schutz each tallied an assist for the Bears.
Dodds said Saturday might have been Hanover’s best forechecking game of the season. He liked the speed his players showed and felt he got a strong showing from his defensive corps.
“I think our forecheck was working well, we were putting pressure on their D and I just think we were quicker today,” Dodds said.