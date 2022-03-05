CONCORD — Diana Pivirotto’s save on a breakaway late in the first period was the first spark of momentum for the St. Thomas Aquinas/Winnacunnet/Dover girls hockey team in its NHIAA tournament quarterfinal bout.
By the third period, Pivirotto and her teammates had fully shifted momentum their way and used it to secure a 3-2 comeback victory over Concord on Friday night at Everett Arena.
Fifth-seeded STA/Winnacunnet/Dover (13-6) will play ninth-seeded Pinkerton Academy in the semifinals back at Everett Arena on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. The Astros upset top-seeded Oyster River/Portsmouth, 4-3, on Friday.
Fourth-seeded Concord finished with a 14-5 record.
Pivirotto, a junior, denied Concord freshman forward Tess Mulkerron’s breakaway chance with a pad save with 4:20 remaining before the first intermission.
Mulkerron opened the game’s scoring with her goal from the doorstep 7:54 into an opening period in which the Crimson Tide dominated possession throughout.
“The whole energy on the bench just elevated,” St. Thomas/Winnacunnet/Dover coach Al Oliveira said. “That was the key to the game, in my opinion.”
The Saints mustered five shots on goal over the first 30 minutes but took confidence into the third period with the game deadlocked at 1-1.
STA/Winnacunnet/Dover notched the equalizer on its first shot on goal in the second period. Sophomore Juliana Grella scored in front off a behind-the-net feed from Payton Fleury.
“After the first goal, I think we knew that we could win this game,” Saints junior Kayley Young said. “We just had to keep going and we didn’t give up and I think that had a lot to do with coming out on top.”
Young broke the 1-1 with 7:11 remaining, forcing a turnover in the Concord zone and then beating Crimson Tide goalie Lily Hillsgrive (six saves) stick side.
Junior forward Isabella Carey gave the Saints a two-goal lead with 4:31 left, after she split the Concord defense and fired the puck past Hillsgrive stick side.
Mulkerron answered with her second goal of the game 20 seconds after Carey’s tally to pull Concord within one.
The Crimson Tide began the third period with 1:45 remaining on a second-period power-play opportunity and had two more man advantages in the final frame. Their last power play began with 1:06 left.
About 30 seconds before its last power play started, after pulling Hillsgrive for the extra skater, Concord peppered Pivirotto with three consecutive shots on goal.
“We had a ton of opportunities and the goalie (Pivirotto) just played good in there,” Concord junior defenseman Greta Norton said, “but I’m proud of the team for doing good the rest of the season and I feel like we had so many opportunities there at the end but there’s nothing we can do about it.”
The Crimson Tide fired one last shot at Pivirotto as time expired, which the Saints’ netminder tipped over her cage.
“Diana, I don’t think you could shake her if she stood in the middle of an earthquake,” Oliveira said.
Concord outshot St. Thomas/Winnacunnet/Dover, 15-5, over the first two periods and 32-9 overall.
The Saints finished 4-for-4 on the penalty kill and 0-for-1 on the power play. They have surrendered two goals while on the penalty kill this season.
“We really came together as a team in the locker room and we really wanted to win this and for it to not be our last game so we just gave it all we got,” Carey said.