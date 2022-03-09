CONCORD -- It was the same setting and opponent but the Hanover High School girls hockey team made sure the outcome was different.
One year after an overtime semifinal loss to Bishop Guertin in the same rink, the Bears defeated BG, 4-2, on Tuesday night at Everett Arena to reach their first state championship game in two years.
Third-seeded Hanover (16-4), which has won 11 state titles since the NHIAA began offering them for girls hockey in 2008, will play fifth-seeded St. Thomas/Winnacunnet/Dover (14-6) in the championship game on Saturday at 10 a.m. at SNHU Arena in Manchester.
Second-seeded Bishop Guertin, which won its first state title last year, finished this season with a 16-4 record.
“We do have a lot of players that played in that game last year and we just wanted revenge and I think we did that,” Hanover sophomore forward Maeve Lee said.
The Cardinals struck first with a goal from senior forward Julie McLaughlin inside the first few minutes.
Lee knotted the score with 2:01 left in the first period with her goal from the right circle. She then broke the one-goal deadlock at the 1:36 mark of the second period with her wraparound power-play goal via an assist from senior defenseman Danielle Rudd.
The Bears took a 3-1 advantage into the second intermission behind Kaye Lindsay’s goal that came 5:26 into the middle period. Lindsay, a senior forward who is the only Hanover player with championship game experience, skated into the Bishop Guertin zone before scoring on a diving shot from the doorstep.
“Our first probably six, seven minutes, I think the nerves were there and they’re thinking about last year and how tough this was losing in overtime,” Hanover coach John Dodds said of his players. “I think after they settled down, we started moving the puck a little bit better and generated some more shots. ... They felt a little better about their game, got some confidence and after that, those goals in the second period, I think, really changed things.”
The Cardinals took three penalties and went scoreless on their lone power-play opportunity in the second period. Bishop Guertin finished 0-for-3 on the power play and 5-for-6 on the penalty kill.
First-year Cardinals coach Phil Devita said he felt Hanover shifted momentum its way in the second period.
“We kind of lost our focus a little and we didn’t play well offensively and they were in our zone a lot and we were running around,” Devita said. “We just got caught running around and taking some penalties. We really had to refocus in the third period.”
McLaughlin trimmed the Bears’ lead to 3-2 with 4:34 remaining, when she tucked the puck inside the near post glove side on Hanover senior goaltender Katie Smith.
Hanover freshman forward Eleanor Bradley capped the game’s scoring with her last-second empty-net goal.
The Cardinals kept Smith (24 saves) busy throughout the third period.
Bishop Guertin junior forward Jenna Lynch skated around the lone defender between her and Smith before ripping a strong shot that Smith deflected with a pad save halfway through the period. Smith also made a stick save on a McLaughlin breakaway shot and twice denied Bishop Guertin sophomore defenseman Grace Menicci on promising chances.
“She was reaching all over the place,” Lee said of Smith. “She robbed people for the puck and she just had a game of her life and I think that she just crushed it.”
Bishop Guertin pulled freshman goaltender Scarlett Casey (22 saves) for the extra skater with about one minute remaining.
“We had chances,” Devita said. “Playing from behind in the second period and being down for the time and stretch that we were down, it’s hard to come back against a team like that.”