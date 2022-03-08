CONCORD — Kayley Young’s six-point outing powered the St. Thomas/Winnacunnet/Dover girls hockey team to its 6-3 NHIAA semifinal triumph over Pinkerton Academy Tuesday night at Everett Arena.
The fifth-seeded Saints (14-6) will face Hanover, which beat Bishop Guertin 4-2 in the late game Tuesday, in the championship game on Saturday at 10 a.m. at SNHU Arena in Manchester. Ninth-seeded Pinkerton finished the season with a 10-9 record.
St. Thomas/Winnacunnet/Dover finished runner-up to Bishop Guertin last year.
Young, who spent the past two seasons playing defense because the team was shorthanded on the blue line, recorded her first career five-goal game and assisted on classmate McKenzie Wessling’s third-period goal that built the Saints a 5-3 lead.
When St. Thomas/Winnacunnet/Dover coach Al Oliveira told Young before the season that she was going to play forward again, she was ecstatic.
“She said, ‘You won’t be sorry if you let me play forward,’’ Oliveira said. “Tonight was proof.”
Young scored twice over a seven-second span to give St. Thomas/Winnacunnet/Dover a 2-1 lead after the opening 15 minutes.
The junior forward scored a wraparound goal with 5:40 left in the first period to knot the score at one goal each. The Saints won the ensuing faceoff and she broke the tie with a top-shelf goal from the right circle.
“It always takes that one goal,” Young said. “They (the opponent) usually get up first and then we get that one goal and we’re on fire for the rest of the game. No matter if they keep getting goals, we don’t stop and we try to stay in the lead.”
Young secured the hat trick with a power-play goal that she scored on a wrister from the right circle with 4:22 left in the second period, building the Saints a short-lived 3-1 lead.
Astros junior forward Madison Gibeault answered 50 seconds later with a backhanded breakaway goal to pull her team within one entering the second intermission.
Young again gave the Saints a two-goal cushion 38 seconds into the third period, when she netted her fourth tally on a back-handed shot in front. She then capped the game’s scoring with 2:30 remaining.
Astros sophomore forward Riley Dunn put home a rebound power-play goal following a Gibeault shot 4:08 into the final frame to trim St. Thomas/Winnacunnet/Dover’s lead to 4-3.
Gibeault opened the game’s scoring on the game’s first shot on goal. She skated from the neutral zone into the slot before firing a shot over Saints junior goaltender Diana Pivirotto’s right shoulder 1:02 into the contest.
St. Thomas/Winnacunnet/Dover pinned the Astros in their own end for long stretches but the latter relied on withstanding the pressure and their transition game to create offense. Dunn and freshman teammate Emily Gosselin both had third-period breakaway shots denied by Pivirotto (26 saves).
“We knew they had a pretty good breakout,” Young said of the Astros. “We watched their games. We studied how they forechecked.”
Saints sophomore Julianna Grella assisted on three of Young’s goals.
The Saints outshot Pinkerton, 18-15, through two periods but the Astros finished with a 29-26 shots advantage.
Sophomore goaltender Madalyn Moore made 23 saves for the Astros.
“We went there (the final) last year,” Young said. “It didn’t go how we wanted it to. We just wanted to prove that we’re still that team.”