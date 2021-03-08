We know one thing about the NHIAA girls hockey tournament: There will be a new champion.
Concord High and Berlin-Gorham, last year’s co-champs, were eliminated in the quarterfinals. Pinkerton Academy ousted the Crimson Tide 6-2 last Friday, and Hanover, led by its top line of Sage McGinley-Smith, Natalie Morhun and Meave Lee, beat Berlin-Gorham, 5-1.
Hanover has won 11 girls hockey titles in the 13 years the NHIAA has sponsored the sport.
Tonight in the semifinals at Dover Ice Arena, St. Thomas/Winnacunnet/Dover will battle Pinkerton in the 4:15 opener, followed by Hanover against Bishop Guertin.
The final is set for Saturday at 1:30 p.m. back at Dover.