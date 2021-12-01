As voted by the coaches association
DIVISION I
First Team
Goalie
Sofia Ranalli, Portsmouth
Defense
Aracelli Cloutier, Bedford
Elsa Bolinger, Hanover
Alida Bates, Timberlane
Caley Nault, Concord
Midfield
Emily Hood, Pinkerton
Maggie Hall, Exeter
Brooke Paquette, Bishop Guertin
Hannah Lord, Bishop Guertin
Forwards
Isabella Keogh, Timberlane
Paige Boudreau, Alvirne
Reagan Murray, Windham
Second Team
Goalie
Zoe Santos, Bedford
Defense
Zoe Wisniewski, Dover
Allison Lamphere, Pinkerton
Sari Stein, Bedford
McKenna Schneiderman, Central
Midfield
Abby Forrester, Bedford
Martha Lord, Bishop Guertin
Kellsie Flint, Portsmouth
Charlotte Hinchey, Salem
Forwards
Lana Morris, Bedford
Sophia Keogh, Timberlane
Emma Smith, Exeter
Honorable mention
Goalie
Madison Weigler, Memorial
Liana Sawyer, Londonderry
Defense
Ali Amari, Windham
Madi Trogler, Spaulding
Ophelia Suttie, Portsmouth
Emily Wilson, Salem
Maya Thomas, Goffstown
Caila Scully, Merrimack
Midfield
Ashley Manor, Londonderry
Callie Neils, Exeter
Lauren Roeder, Exeter
Leah Morrier, Timberlane
Ashley Goh, Nashua North
Forwards
Mia Stowell, Londonderry
Palen Kelly, Winnacunnet
Avery Fitcher, Concord
Mia Smith, Portsmouth
Soraya Ross, Nashua South
Mya Frazier, Keene
Cara Sullivan, Merrimack
Coach of the Year: Mickey Smith, Portsmouth
JV Coach of the year: Catherine Herrick, Bedford
DIVISION II
First Team
Goalie
Maggie Crooks, Hollis/Brook.
Defense
Kelly Harris, Bow
Brittney Hill, Pembroke
Amanda Robbins, Hollis/Brookline
Ella Longacre, Lebanon
Midfield
Madison Roberge, Bow
Hannah Picott, Pembroke
Arden Ulmer, John Stark
Mary Rainey, Lebanon
Forwards
Lyndsey LaPerle, Bow
Greta Caulton, Souhegan
Cierra Hill, Pembroke
Second Team
Goalie
Mackenzie Mcdonald, Merrimack Valley
Defense
Brynn Murphy, Stevens
Sam Veilleux, John Stark
Elizabeth Philbrook, Merrimack Valley
Sarah Sawyer, Milford
Midfield
Adrienne Dorr, Pembroke
Marissa Sage, Milford
Lindsey Butler, Pelham
Isabella LaPerle, Bow
Forwards
Ashlyn Walsh, Pelham
Rachel Brackett, Hollis/Brook.
Charlotte Cousins, Oyster River
Honorable mention
Goalie
Emaly Roy, John Stark
Defense
Keely Giordono, Milford
Megan Davey, Kingswood
Emily Kenny, Kennett
Kendall Larson, Con-Val
Mary Joy, Coe-Brown
Midfield
Jackie Hayden, Souhegan
Somer Loto, Coe-Brown
Paige Magnuszewski, Hollis/Brookline
Brooke Thompson, Oyster River
Forwards
Alina St. George, Milford
Delaney Deshane, Lebanon
Sydney O’Toole, Sanborn
Megan Metivier, Plymouth
Coach of the Year: Carlos Fuertes, Pelham
JV Coach of the Year: Mike Vetack, Hollis/Brookline
DIVISION III
First Team
Goalie
Emily Fleegle, Hopkinton
Defense
Kally Murdough, Hopkinton
Sarah Bradley, Trinity
Sophie Nadeau, St. Thomas
Jaiden McKenna, Gilford
Midfield
Ashlee Brehio, Hopkinton
Caroline Camp, Kearsarge
Millie Caldon, Gilford
Ella Pottle, St. Thomas
Forward
Maddie Karasonovich, St. Thomas
Geena Cookinham, Gilford
Annie Higginbotham, Hopkinton
Second Team
Goalie
Macayla Dutile, Laconia
Defense
Courtney Burke, Belmont
Bella Skoglund, Trinity
Sophie Rose Riopel, Derryfield
Makenzie LaFlamme, Laconia
Midfield
Skyler De Petrillo, Trinity
Morgan Wagner, Campbell
Lilly Losey, Derryfield
Mia Campbell, St. Thomas
Forward
Emma Losey, Derryfield
Loren Charron, Hopkinton
Thea Spanos, Kearsarge
Honorable Mention
Kayla Sisson, Trinity
Abby Rayder, St. Thomas
Grace Bronkema, Somersworth
Defense
Morgan Doolan, White Mountains
Ava Houde, Trinity
Nora Dunnigan, Fall Mountain
Lillian Karkheck, Newfound
Gracey LeBlanc, Gilford
Julia Pendergast, Inter-Lakes
Lydia Cramer, Raymond
Midfield
Jessica Carney, Hopkinton
Devan Booth, Trinity
Jennah Harvey, Conant
Jaden Burt, Prospect Mountain
Allie Kenyon, Gilford
Kimmy Nadeau, Hillsboro-Deering
Juilanna Joslyn, Monadnock
Emily Seiler, Mascoma Valley
Forward
Amanda Behre, St. Thomas
Ava Bartoli, Berlin
Lydia Tremblay, Bishop Brady
Eva LaValley, Hillsboro-Deering
Josie Oberto, Campbell
Coach of the year: Michael Martinez, Trinity
JV coach of the year: Holly Munce, Berlin
DIVISION IV
First Team
Goalie
Gracie Boucher, Moultonborough
Defense
Mallory Syvertson, Concord Christian
Jess Berry, Newmarket
Vanessa Pollari, Sunapee
Emily Farr, Woodsville
Midfield
Elizabeth Tschudin, Sunapee
Bre Lemay, Littleton
Anna Wilerer, Newmarket
Sophie Bell, Profile
Forwards
Brynn Smith, Sunapee
Madison McLaren, Profile
Maddy Joe, Newmarket
Second Team
Goalie
Riley Andriski, Newmarket
Defense
Isabella Correa, Sunapee
Katie Velie, Moultonborough
Maggie Moore, Newmarket
Sage Gallant, Gorham
Midfield
Lauren McKee, Littleton
Aubrey Hill, Newmarket
Tatiana Stockbower, Portsmouth Christian
Brooke Pagach, Hinsdale
Forwards
Emily Dudley, Concord Christian
Leah Krull, Woodsville
Lula Wamberg, Portsmouth Christian
Honorable Mention
Goalie
Ella Walsh, Portsmouth Christian
Defense
Annabelle Shumway, Epping
Emma McKeage, Colebrook
Isis Young, Pittsfield
Sara Brown, Lisbon
Bri Calaio, Lin-Wood
Midfield
Madison Ash, Groveton
Sidney Chapman, Gorham
Jade Gagnon, Epping
Riley Skarin, Newport
Anne Marie Sweet, Mount Royal
Forwards
Haily Cavanaugh, Lisbon
Josie Bryant, Littleton
Mya Brown, Profile
Maddie Roy, Woodsville
Marianna Vicinanzo, Holy Family
Coach of the year: Andrew Dawson, Newmarket
JV Coach of the year: Annaliese Schmidt, Newmarket
NH Lions Cup team
Ashlee Brehio midfield, forward, Hopkinton
Mia Smith, forward, Portsmouth
Reagan Murray, forward. Windham
Annie Higginbotham, forward, Hopkinton
Cierra Hill, midfield, Pembroke
Britney Hill, defense, Pembroke
Alida Bates, defense, forward, Timberlane
Madison Roberge, midfield, Bow
Emily Wilson, midfield, defense, Salem
Caley Nault, defense, Concord
Caroline Camp, midfield, Kearsarge
Amanda Robbins, defense, Hollis/Brookline
Riley Andriski, goalkeeper, Newmarket
Ella Longacre, defense, Lebanon
Brynn Murphy, defense, Stevens
Rachel Brackett, forward, Hollis/Brookline
Kelly Harris, defense, Bow
Jessica Galante, midfield, Dover
Kellsie Flint, midfield, Portsmouth
Palen Kelly, midfield, forward, Winnacunnet
Madison Weigler, goalie, Memorial
Jaiden McKenna, defense, Gilford
Thea Spanos, midfield, forward, Kearsarge
Sophie Nadeau, defense, St. Thomas Aquinas