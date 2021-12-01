201030-spt-windham-_ROY2934

Windham’s Reagan Murray controls the ball during action in 2020.

 THOMAS ROY/UNION LEADER

As voted by the coaches association

DIVISION I

First Team

Goalie

Sofia Ranalli, Portsmouth

Defense

Aracelli Cloutier, Bedford

Elsa Bolinger, Hanover

Alida Bates, Timberlane

Caley Nault, Concord

Midfield

Emily Hood, Pinkerton

Maggie Hall, Exeter

Brooke Paquette, Bishop Guertin

Hannah Lord, Bishop Guertin

Forwards

Isabella Keogh, Timberlane

Paige Boudreau, Alvirne

Reagan Murray, Windham

Second Team

Goalie

Zoe Santos, Bedford

Defense

Zoe Wisniewski, Dover

Allison Lamphere, Pinkerton

Sari Stein, Bedford

McKenna Schneiderman, Central

Midfield

Abby Forrester, Bedford

Martha Lord, Bishop Guertin

Kellsie Flint, Portsmouth

Charlotte Hinchey, Salem

Forwards

Lana Morris, Bedford

Sophia Keogh, Timberlane

Emma Smith, Exeter

Honorable mention

Goalie

Madison Weigler, Memorial

Liana Sawyer, Londonderry

Defense

Ali Amari, Windham

Madi Trogler, Spaulding

Ophelia Suttie, Portsmouth

Emily Wilson, Salem

Maya Thomas, Goffstown

Caila Scully, Merrimack

Midfield

Ashley Manor, Londonderry

Callie Neils, Exeter

Lauren Roeder, Exeter

Leah Morrier, Timberlane

Ashley Goh, Nashua North

Forwards

Mia Stowell, Londonderry

Palen Kelly, Winnacunnet

Avery Fitcher, Concord

Mia Smith, Portsmouth

Soraya Ross, Nashua South

Mya Frazier, Keene

Cara Sullivan, Merrimack

Coach of the Year: Mickey Smith, Portsmouth

JV Coach of the year: Catherine Herrick, Bedford

DIVISION II

First Team

Goalie

Maggie Crooks, Hollis/Brook.

Defense

Kelly Harris, Bow

Brittney Hill, Pembroke

Amanda Robbins, Hollis/Brookline

Ella Longacre, Lebanon

Midfield

Madison Roberge, Bow

Hannah Picott, Pembroke

Arden Ulmer, John Stark

Mary Rainey, Lebanon

Forwards

Lyndsey LaPerle, Bow

Greta Caulton, Souhegan

Cierra Hill, Pembroke

Second Team

Goalie

Mackenzie Mcdonald, Merrimack Valley

Defense

Brynn Murphy, Stevens

Sam Veilleux, John Stark

Elizabeth Philbrook, Merrimack Valley

Sarah Sawyer, Milford

Midfield

Adrienne Dorr, Pembroke

Marissa Sage, Milford

Lindsey Butler, Pelham

Isabella LaPerle, Bow

Forwards

Ashlyn Walsh, Pelham

Rachel Brackett, Hollis/Brook.

Charlotte Cousins, Oyster River

Honorable mention

Goalie

Emaly Roy, John Stark

Defense

Keely Giordono, Milford

Megan Davey, Kingswood

Emily Kenny, Kennett

Kendall Larson, Con-Val

Mary Joy, Coe-Brown

Midfield

Jackie Hayden, Souhegan

Somer Loto, Coe-Brown

Paige Magnuszewski, Hollis/Brookline

Brooke Thompson, Oyster River

Forwards

Alina St. George, Milford

Delaney Deshane, Lebanon

Sydney O’Toole, Sanborn

Megan Metivier, Plymouth

Coach of the Year: Carlos Fuertes, Pelham

JV Coach of the Year: Mike Vetack, Hollis/Brookline

DIVISION III

First Team

Goalie

Emily Fleegle, Hopkinton

Defense

Kally Murdough, Hopkinton

Sarah Bradley, Trinity

Sophie Nadeau, St. Thomas

Jaiden McKenna, Gilford

Midfield

Ashlee Brehio, Hopkinton

Caroline Camp, Kearsarge

Millie Caldon, Gilford

Ella Pottle, St. Thomas

Forward

Maddie Karasonovich, St. Thomas

Geena Cookinham, Gilford

Annie Higginbotham, Hopkinton

Second Team

Goalie

Macayla Dutile, Laconia

Defense

Courtney Burke, Belmont

Bella Skoglund, Trinity

Sophie Rose Riopel, Derryfield

Makenzie LaFlamme, Laconia

Midfield

Skyler De Petrillo, Trinity

Morgan Wagner, Campbell

Lilly Losey, Derryfield

Mia Campbell, St. Thomas

Forward

Emma Losey, Derryfield

Loren Charron, Hopkinton

Thea Spanos, Kearsarge

Honorable Mention

Kayla Sisson, Trinity

Abby Rayder, St. Thomas

Grace Bronkema, Somersworth

Defense

Morgan Doolan, White Mountains

Ava Houde, Trinity

Nora Dunnigan, Fall Mountain

Lillian Karkheck, Newfound

Gracey LeBlanc, Gilford

Julia Pendergast, Inter-Lakes

Lydia Cramer, Raymond

Midfield

Jessica Carney, Hopkinton

Devan Booth, Trinity

Jennah Harvey, Conant

Jaden Burt, Prospect Mountain

Allie Kenyon, Gilford

Kimmy Nadeau, Hillsboro-Deering

Juilanna Joslyn, Monadnock

Emily Seiler, Mascoma Valley

Forward

Amanda Behre, St. Thomas

Ava Bartoli, Berlin

Lydia Tremblay, Bishop Brady

Eva LaValley, Hillsboro-Deering

Josie Oberto, Campbell

Coach of the year: Michael Martinez, Trinity

JV coach of the year: Holly Munce, Berlin

DIVISION IV

First Team

Goalie

Gracie Boucher, Moultonborough

Defense

Mallory Syvertson, Concord Christian

Jess Berry, Newmarket

Vanessa Pollari, Sunapee

Emily Farr, Woodsville

Midfield

Elizabeth Tschudin, Sunapee

Bre Lemay, Littleton

Anna Wilerer, Newmarket

Sophie Bell, Profile

Forwards

Brynn Smith, Sunapee

Madison McLaren, Profile

Maddy Joe, Newmarket

Second Team

Goalie

Riley Andriski, Newmarket

Defense

Isabella Correa, Sunapee

Katie Velie, Moultonborough

Maggie Moore, Newmarket

Sage Gallant, Gorham

Midfield

Lauren McKee, Littleton

Aubrey Hill, Newmarket

Tatiana Stockbower, Portsmouth Christian

Brooke Pagach, Hinsdale

Forwards

Emily Dudley, Concord Christian

Leah Krull, Woodsville

Lula Wamberg, Portsmouth Christian

Honorable Mention

Goalie

Ella Walsh, Portsmouth Christian

Defense

Annabelle Shumway, Epping

Emma McKeage, Colebrook

Isis Young, Pittsfield

Sara Brown, Lisbon

Bri Calaio, Lin-Wood

Midfield

Madison Ash, Groveton

Sidney Chapman, Gorham

Jade Gagnon, Epping

Riley Skarin, Newport

Anne Marie Sweet, Mount Royal

Forwards

Haily Cavanaugh, Lisbon

Josie Bryant, Littleton

Mya Brown, Profile

Maddie Roy, Woodsville

Marianna Vicinanzo, Holy Family

Coach of the year: Andrew Dawson, Newmarket

JV Coach of the year: Annaliese Schmidt, Newmarket

NH Lions Cup team

Ashlee Brehio midfield, forward, Hopkinton

Mia Smith, forward, Portsmouth

Reagan Murray, forward. Windham

Annie Higginbotham, forward, Hopkinton

Cierra Hill, midfield, Pembroke

Britney Hill, defense, Pembroke

Alida Bates, defense, forward, Timberlane

Madison Roberge, midfield, Bow

Emily Wilson, midfield, defense, Salem

Caley Nault, defense, Concord

Caroline Camp, midfield, Kearsarge

Amanda Robbins, defense, Hollis/Brookline

Riley Andriski, goalkeeper, Newmarket

Ella Longacre, defense, Lebanon

Brynn Murphy, defense, Stevens

Rachel Brackett, forward, Hollis/Brookline

Kelly Harris, defense, Bow

Jessica Galante, midfield, Dover

Kellsie Flint, midfield, Portsmouth

Palen Kelly, midfield, forward, Winnacunnet

Madison Weigler, goalie, Memorial

Jaiden McKenna, defense, Gilford

Thea Spanos, midfield, forward, Kearsarge

Sophie Nadeau, defense, St. Thomas Aquinas