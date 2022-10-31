NASHUA — Bedford High School girls soccer coach Michelle Winning said many people expected the Bulldogs’ semifinal game against Portsmouth on Monday at Stellos Stadium to need extra time.
An early goal from Lana Morris and another shutout performance from the Bulldogs’ back line made sure no additional time was needed in Bedford’s 1-0 triumph over the Clippers.
The third-seeded Bulldogs (16-2) will play top-seeded Exeter, which beat No. 4 seed Timberlane 3-2 in Monday’s late semifinal, in the Division I championship game on Friday at 5 p.m. back at Stellos.
Second-seeded Portsmouth finished with a 16-2 overall record.
“I think they didn’t let up and they stayed composed and they stayed in control of the game,” Winning said of her players. “Even when Portsmouth took it to us and had control of the game, we just kept working. There never was a down moment.”
Morris, a junior forward, scored the game’s lone goal in the seventh minute off a rebound. Following Nieve Humphrey’s corner kick, the Clippers blocked two shots from Bedford’s cluster of players inside the penalty box before Morris tracked the ball down and scored on a low shot that tucked inside the far post.
Portsmouth, which started standout junior goalkeeper Haley Coombs (five saves), allowed six goals all season.
“We knew it was going to be tough to beat this keeper,” Winning said. “She’s one of the best keepers in the state and that’s how you beat a keeper like that is a dirty goal inside the box.”
Morris’ tally highlighted an opening 20 minutes during which the Bulldogs had more energy and a lopsided possession advantage. Bedford pressured the Clippers’ back line and pinned Portsmouth in its own half of the field for long stretches over that time frame.
“I just think it’s our chemistry,” Morris said of her team’s start to the semifinal. “We’re great friends. We’re a great team. We love being together all the time. I think our chemistry really carries us when it comes to pulling through in games and working together.”
Bedford senior goalkeeper Zoe Santos made three saves and received shutdown play from her back line of Humphrey, Sari Stein, Araceli Cloutier and Kate Mikol en route to the Bulldogs’ 15th shutout. Winning said junior midfielder Kyleigh Morris also helped support the Bedford defense.
Bedford earned a 1-0 double-overtime shutout win over the Clippers in the regular season.
Santos and the Bulldogs withstood a second half that featured long possessions and a late flurry of pressure in the attacking third from Portsmouth.
Winning said the Clippers played the ball out wide more in the second half to get Bedford out of its comfort zone — the middle of the field.
“We played with a lot of energy,” Clippers coach Mickey Smith said. “The girls worked hard. I’m proud of them but we just couldn’t quite connect in that final third to get any real, quality shots.”
Bedford drew all three of its corner-kick opportunities in the first half. Both of Portsmouth’s corner kicks came over the final 40 minutes.
“I really think the difference was that we stayed composed, we moved the ball well and found spaces,” Winning said.
Exeter 3, Timberlane 2: The unbeaten Blue Hawks scored the game’s first three goals en route to earning their first final appearance since capturing the D-I championship in 2020.
Emma Smith opened the game’s scoring in the third minute with her header goal from inside the penalty box off a Callie Neils corner kick. She also scored Exeter’s final goal in the 75th minute.
Timberlane senior twin sisters Sophia and Isabella Keogh both notched goals inside the game’s final three minutes.
Taylor Seaman built a 2-0 Exeter advantage at the 54-minute mark. The senior forward scored on a low shot from inside the box off an assist from sophomore Lauren Roeder.
The Blue Hawks dominated possession until the last five minutes of the second half. Timberlane had two shots on goal on its few opportunities in the attacking third in the frame before the Keogh twins’ tallies.
Exeter tested Owls senior goalkeeper Arden Ferrari-Henry with six shots on goal and had two shots bounce off the post or crossbar in the second half. One of Ferrari-Henry’s second-half saves came on a Neils penalty-kick opportunity in the 62nd minute