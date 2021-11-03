EXETER -- Through about 55 minutes, there was no separation of the level at which the Pinkerton Academy and Bishop Guertin High School girls soccer teams were playing during Wednesday night’s Division I semifinal.
That all changed within a three-minute span in the second half after Martha Lord’s header broke a 1-1 tie and Brooke Paquette shortly followed with a goal to help propel top-seeded Bishop Guertin to a 4-1 victory over No. 5 Pinkerton at Exeter High School’s William Ball Stadium. Lord finished with two goals and an assist.
“It’s unreal. I can’t even believe it,” Lord said. “We came out strong in the second half and I think we always come out in the second half a lot stronger because we have a halftime talk. It just got us going and today it really worked for us.”
Bishop Guertin (16-1-1) will be making the program’s third appearance in a state championship game when it returns to Eustis Field on Sunday to take on No. 3 Bedford (16-1-2) in the Division I title game at 5:30 p.m. The Bulldogs advanced with a 1-0 win over No. 2 Portsmouth (16-2-1) in the night’s earlier action.
The Cardinals' last title game appearance was a Class L loss to Manchester West in 2004, and Bishop Guertin’s only championship came via a win over Fall Mountain for the 1992 Class M/S crown.
“We had a word at halftime and we told them what they could do using the ball. The first half we didn’t potentially use the ball as well as we could have done,” Bishop Guertin coach Winston Haughton said. “We focused on areas where we could have success and the second half we turned it around. We had pressure, maintained pressure and goals came after that.”
Lord scored her first goal 12 minutes into the game to give the Cardinals a 1-0 lead before Pinkerton (14-3-2) evened the game at 1-1 heading into halftime on Chayse Dube’s goal.
The Cardinals took the lead for good off a corner kick when Paquette perfectly placed a pass that Lord finished with her head past Pinkerton goalie Libby Williams to give Bishop Guertin the 2-1 lead.
“That was an amazing cross and I saw it coming,” Lord said. “So the ball hit my head and went into the net. It felt good.”
Lord then assisted on Paquette’s goal after Williams came out of the net to challenge, but Paquette slipped by for the easy goal to give the Cardinals a 3-1 lead with 21:03 left in regulation.
Renee Leblanc wrapped up the game’s scoring with a goal late in the second half.
“I think they made the adjustments they needed to make to beat us and it kind of exposed our defense a bit,” Pinkerton coach Daniell Rappa said. “Those two quick goals took a lot out of us. We could’ve come back from one goal, but now two.”
Now this group of Cardinals has the chance to break a 29-year championship drought for the program.
“We kind of came out really strong from the start this season,” Lord said. “We have a huge bench and a lot of depth, so that’s really helped us get here.”