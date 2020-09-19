MANCHESTER — While there were some noticeable changes on the sidelines and in the stands, the on-field play between the Trinity and Manchester Memorial girls soccer teams in their season opener Friday at Derryfield Park was largely unaffected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Spectators had to fill out a COVID-19 questionnaire before entering Trinity’s field and wore face coverings in the stands. Referees and the players and coaches on both benches also wore face coverings. After Division I Memorial secured a 1-0 victory over the Division III Pioneers, both teams shouted “good game” to each other from across the field instead of doing so while lined up exchanging high-fives.
Memorial freshman Payton Moran scored the game’s lone goal in the 76th minute through traffic inside the Trinity penalty box following a corner kick by senior captain Aly Veilleux.
“In terms of protocol, it was a regular soccer game,” Trinity coach Mike Martinez said.
Memorial juniors Paige Thibault, a midfielder, and Ciara Banks, a center back, said the biggest difference between Friday’s season opener compared to previous seasons was the amount of excitement and anticipation for it.
“It’s kind of like we’ve been looking forward to this since the spring so now we’re finally here,” Thibault said.
While games remain largely the same, both teams have made adjustments to practice to work within COVID-19 safety protocols.
Banks said Memorial cannot practice throw-ins and players have to wear masks to and from the field. Thibault added that because teams are not allowed to share fields, sometimes they have to practice on grass when the Memorial football team needs the turf field.
Martinez said he thinks the protocol-related changes to practice have been easier for his team because Trinity is holding in-person classes. Memorial, Central and West opened the school year remotely.
“We’re wearing masks pretty much throughout the entire day, we’ve got one-way hallways, we’re sitting six feet apart, we’re disinfecting desks,” Martinez said. “We’re kind of into it.”
Thibault, Banks and their teammates have also been getting accustomed to their new playing style and first-year coach Nick Gardner, who served as an assistant coach with the Memorial boys soccer team last year. Despite the changes to the season caused by the pandemic, Gardner said it has been easy for him and the players to get used to each other.
“They’ve been pretty receptive and they’re all smart players so they kind of go with it,” Gardner said. “I’m learning from them but they’re learning from me too so it kind of goes both ways.”
Gardner and Martinez both said what they are most looking forward to about the season is their teams having the opportunity to play.
“I think everybody now feels grateful that we’re able to go and do this,” Martinez said.