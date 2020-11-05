EXETER — Some things have certainly changed in the world of New Hampshire high school sports during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Exeter High girls soccer team is not one of those things.
The defending champion Blue Hawks are headed back to the Division I state title game following their 32nd consecutive victory Thursday, a 1-0 semifinal win over Bishop Guertin of Nashua at Bill Ball Stadium. Nevaeh Petruzzi’s goal in the 12th minute tipped the scales for the Blue Hawks, who will face Windham, a 1-0 victor over Hanover in Thursday’s other semifinal, in Sunday’s championship game in Exeter.
It was a familiar script that propelled Exeter as it scored early and then kept the game mostly in the middle of the field. The unfamiliar on Thursday was the opponent. Not only had Exeter been limited to its regional schedule prior to meeting BG, but the Blue Hawks also hadn’t had the Cardinals on their normal regular-season schedule in the three years prior.
“This was the best team we’ve seen so far and we were certainly tested,” Exeter coach Megan Young said. “This was an entirely new team for us. We did watch some game film on them, but it’s not the same. But I kind of like going in without having played them because sometimes teams jump to assumptions or the girls look past their opponent. Going in blind allows you to just go in and play.”
Chances were few and far between for both sides after Petruzzi’s goal on her own carry and maneuvering through BG defenders. Exeter did manage seven shots on net compared to BG’s four, but Young still felt as though the Blue Hawks were on the defensive more than playing their own brand of soccer.
“The biggest thing coach said was that they were very similar to us,” said Exeter fullback Katie Heslop, noting Young piecemealed the game plan to her players in practice to avoid overwhelming them with information. “No teams have really made our defense run. It was the first time we’ve had to really pull it together and get some balls in the air.”
Exeter’s back line of Heslop, Jensen Casassa, Payton O’Donnell and Taylor Pierce, along with goalie Kailey Hall, was tested most in the final 10 minutes of the game when BG flipped a switch with its pressure. A missed cross through Exeter’s box from BG’s Brooke Paquette and a point-blank, one-on-one look for Martha Lord were some of the bigger scares the Blue Hawks endured.
“A lot of foot stomping and a lot of headers,” said Heslop of weathering BG’s aggressiveness. “It was the longest last 10 minutes ever. We just played composed and had everyone picking each other up. Communication was key.”
Young said the clean sheet was “a tribute to our defense all around.” The effort from Exeter’s quartet was no surprise given that all four Blue Hawk defenders are seniors who have been embedded in Young’s system and played crucial roles in last year’s title run.
“Everything we took out they were sending right back at us, so there wasn’t a chance for those girls to rest,” Young said. “Those back four have been solid all year and the rest of the players stepped up around them to defend as well.”
Windham 1, Hanover 0: In the other Division I semifinal, the Jaguars prevailed in the 14th round of penalty kicks.
Windham goalie Jess Thibodeau made seven saves during the game and two more in the shootout. Abby Irwin hit the winning penalty shot to send the Jags to their first state championship game.
Windham is 5-4-2. Hanover finished 9-1-1.