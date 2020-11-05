BOW — As a captain and its top scorer, Rachel Gizzonio has been one of the Milford High School girls soccer team’s leaders this fall. On Thursday, the senior forward led the Spartans to the NHIAA Division II championship game.
Gizzonio scored the game’s lone goal, in the 37th minute, helping Milford to a 1-0 semifinal victory over Bow.
Milford (8-0) will make its first Division II final appearance since 2018 when it plays at Merrimack Valley of Penacook on Sunday at 2 p.m. Merrimack Valley defeated Pembroke, 2-1, in Thursday’s other semifinal.
Gizzonio fired an initial shot inside the penalty box that hit the far post. Before Bow junior goalkeeper Cailyn Benson (five saves) could smother the ball, Gizzonio collected her own rebound and found the back of the net with a low shot.
“I think we really needed that and it boosted our confidence a little,” Gizzonio said of her tally. “And then we were just able to hold onto that lead and not give up.”
Spartans coach Russ Matthews said the goal marked Gizzonio’s eighth of the season.
“She’s, I think, maybe the best player in the state,” Matthews said of Gizzonio, who was a First Team All-Division selection after an 18-goal, 12-assist junior campaign last year. “She’s just a force. She takes balls out of the air and sets them right at her feet and (has) good footwork. She’s a tremendous player to have on the field.”
Gizzonio’s scoring play was Milford’s last dangerous offensive possession of the game.
Bow (8-1-2) had a sizable possession advantage and made the Spartans defend for nearly the entire second half. The Falcons tallied six of their seven shots on goal and drew three of their five corner kicks over the final 40 minutes.
“We really just wanted to stay defensive that whole half and we were just trying to keep (Bow) out of our half as much as possible,” Gizzonio said.
Arguably Bow’s best scoring chance came in the 62nd minute when freshman Juliette Tarsa ripped a promising low shot inside the Milford box that was denied by a diving save from Milford goalkeeper Caroline Tessier. The Spartans sophomore also tipped a shot by Bow senior midfielder Kristina Pizzi over the crossbar a few minutes before Tarsa’s shot.
“We definitely played better in the second half,” Falcons coach Jay Vogt said. “I thought we took it to them and we had a lot of good opportunities there. We just couldn’t quite knock it in but I’m proud of them (Bow’s players). They stepped it up. They didn’t sit back. They went after it.”
Matthews credited backs Renee Wilson, Sarah Sawyer and Emily Dube for helping Tessier earn the shutout.
Matthews said Wilson, Sawyer and Gizzonio are among about seven players on this year’s team who were also on Milford’s 2018 squad that lost to Hanover, 1-0, on penalty kicks, in the D-II final.
“We went to the finals two years ago and it’s good to be back,” Gizzonio said.