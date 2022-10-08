Despite returning only two defensive starters in senior back Kaitlyn Normand and junior goalkeeper Kristen Bickford, the Blue Hawks (12-0) have notched nine shutouts and allowed four goals. Bickford and classmate Savanna Ritz split time in goal.
Normand said she and her teammates on Exeter’s backline had skill and worked hard from the start of the year. The bond they began building in preseason was solidified after their first few games together, she said.
Seniors Madisyn Camire, Ashley Young and Connie Petruzzi, sophomores Avery Allard and Nola Fletcher and junior Julia Shupe are Exeter’s other backs.
Exeter won four of its first five games via shutout.
“I know that I have their backs and I know that they have my back,” Normand said after Exeter defeated Timberlane of Plaistow, 5-0, last Thursday at Bill Ball Stadium. “I trust them and even though I trust them, I’m also doing my job to get back and be there as a support system. I think we all just work our hardest and communicate and trust each other and that’s the most important things.”
Bickford and Ritz combined for eight saves against the Owls (10-2), who averaged 5.1 goals over their first 11 games. Timberlane also boasts senior twin sisters Isabella and Sophia Keogh, who Exeter coach Megan Young considers two of the best strikers in the state.
While Ritz is louder and more firm in her delivery, both she and Bickford constantly direct and communicate with their backs during games. Normand said it is comforting for the backs having two goalies who make amazing saves and help if anything goes wrong.
“When a shot is coming at both of them, I have the same amount of trust in both of them to make that save or deflect it,” Normand said.
Young said Bickford and Ritz battle it out every practice.
“It’s a competition, which is great to have,” Young said. “It pushes them each and every day and they’ve both done a great job. We have shared them from the start. ... They push each other in practice but they support each other as well, so they’re a great little team out there.”
While it has not needed it in most games, Exeter’s defense has received plenty of insurance. The Blue Hawks are averaging 4.1 goals per game and have scored at least five goals in four games. Their only close games have been 2-0 victories at Merrimack and rival Winnacunnet of Hampton and a 2-1 win over Bedford.
Young said Exeter talks a lot about defense and how offense can be its best defense.
“We pressure the ball, which, I think, can be risky at times but the pressure and the pace of play and staying organized has allowed us to keep the ball away from the net,” Young said.