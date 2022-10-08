Exeter girls soccer

Exeter’s Avery Allard clears the ball with Timberlane’s Norah Barry in pursuit during Thursday’s game.

 ALEX HALL/UNION LEADER

EXETER — It took awhile for the Exeter High School girls soccer team’s new-look defense to create its chemistry, but the unit wasted no time shutting down offenses.

Despite returning only two defensive starters in senior back Kaitlyn Normand and junior goalkeeper Kristen Bickford, the Blue Hawks (12-0) have notched nine shutouts and allowed four goals. Bickford and classmate Savanna Ritz split time in goal.